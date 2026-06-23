Can You Charge Your Xbox Controller With A Phone Charger? Here's What Microsoft Says
We arguably rely on gaming peripherals more than our actual consoles. While a strong processor and a hard-hitting GPU are responsible for smooth performance and bold visuals, your Xbox is nothing more than a hefty paperweight without a controller. Wireless technology has made it possible to ditch the once-necessary cable that ran between your console and controller, but "wireless" doesn't mean "infinitely-powered."
All wireless Xbox controllers use batteries to power the peripheral. This even applies to the best third-party Xbox controllers, though exactly what types of batteries are used will depend on the model. The standard controller that comes with the Xbox Series X|S uses AA batteries and can also be interfaced with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit for USB-C recharging. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features a built-in battery that also charges via USB-C.
Conveniently, when it comes time to recharge, you won't be forced to use the accessories that Microsoft provides in the box. If you happen to lose the USB-C cable that came with your standard Xbox controller, and you're using the Play & Charge Kit, you can just use another certified cable. But how about connecting your Xbox controller to a budget USB-C phone charger to top off its battery? Is that even a possibility? According to Microsoft, you can use any USB power source to charge the standard Xbox controller. Oddly, though, the manufacturer advises against this if you're charging an Elite Series 2 model.
Third-party chargers and cables should work just fine, but don't tell Microsoft that
When charging an Elite Series 2, Microsoft only suggests plugging the peripheral into your Xbox console or PC. As for why the company doesn't want players using third-party accessories (like an iPhone charger), it's probably because Microsoft knows that Xbox and PC ports deliver guaranteed voltage and compatibility. Keeping the peripheral plugged into the Xbox is also one of the best ways to ensure it's running the latest firmware.
Now, this isn't to say you can't use a phone charger or other third-party charging tech to power the Elite Series 2 (plenty of folks have). It's just that Microsoft would prefer you stick to charging methods the company can officially stand behind. We should also mention that the Elite Series 2 comes with a USB-C charging dock, while the stripped-down Elite Series 2 — Core controller only comes with a cable — though it does still have a built-in, rechargeable battery.
In practice, your Xbox controller really shouldn't give you a hard time with third-party charging accessories, including non-Microsoft charging docks. As long as you're connecting to a standard 5-volt USB port, the peripheral will get the replenishment it needs. You can even keep using your Xbox controller while it's plugged in for a recharge.