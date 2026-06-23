Can You Charge Your Xbox Controller With A Phone Charger? Here's What Microsoft Says

We arguably rely on gaming peripherals more than our actual consoles. While a strong processor and a hard-hitting GPU are responsible for smooth performance and bold visuals, your Xbox is nothing more than a hefty paperweight without a controller. Wireless technology has made it possible to ditch the once-necessary cable that ran between your console and controller, but "wireless" doesn't mean "infinitely-powered."

All wireless Xbox controllers use batteries to power the peripheral. This even applies to the best third-party Xbox controllers, though exactly what types of batteries are used will depend on the model. The standard controller that comes with the Xbox Series X|S uses AA batteries and can also be interfaced with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit for USB-C recharging. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features a built-in battery that also charges via USB-C.

Conveniently, when it comes time to recharge, you won't be forced to use the accessories that Microsoft provides in the box. If you happen to lose the USB-C cable that came with your standard Xbox controller, and you're using the Play & Charge Kit, you can just use another certified cable. But how about connecting your Xbox controller to a budget USB-C phone charger to top off its battery? Is that even a possibility? According to Microsoft, you can use any USB power source to charge the standard Xbox controller. Oddly, though, the manufacturer advises against this if you're charging an Elite Series 2 model.