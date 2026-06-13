5 Budget 3D Printers With Multicolor Printing You Should Check Out

Multicolor 3D printing used to be a high-end feature reserved for modified setups and expensive FDM printers. If makers wanted to create multicolored projects in one print session, it would usually involve an expensive printer and manual filament swaps throughout the project. But 3D printing has come a long way in a very short space of time, bringing multi-filament systems into consumer-friendly price brackets. Users can now visit the best free STL websites and pick almost any project they'd like.

Gone are the days of breaking the bank building up a smooth-running multi-material setup. Manufacturers now offer machines that come with multi-filament tool-heads out of the box or have compatibility with multi-material add-ons that are affordable. There's plenty of choice running makers up to the $500 price bracket. Some FDM printers support multi-material adhesion, so it's not just about printing different colors in a single print run anymore.

Of course, there are even cheaper entry options available to consumers. But for those who want to have options down the line, getting a multi-material FDM printer is a wise investment. Here are five budget-friendly options that all deserve a spot on a maker's workstation while leaving a bit of budget left over for extra filament spools.