iOS 27 Made iPhones Last Longer, But You'll Still Want To Buy A Brand-New Model

Contrary to rumors preceding the WWDC 2026 event, Apple did not drop the 2019 iPhone 11 models from the list of iPhones that will support iOS 27. The standard iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 2 will all receive the iOS 27 update. These devices can also run the iOS 27 developer beta that's already available to download. Apple explained during the keynote that it worked on performance improvements that "will make older iPhones feel even more responsive," indicating optimizations to the processor scheduler as the key innovation behind the speed gains. These optimizations helped Apple to bring iOS 27 to the iPhone 11 series, with Apple saying that iOS 27 will be available to more users than any of the previous releases.

As exciting as that may sound for iPhone users interested in having their devices last longer, the WWDC keynote also delivered some bad news. Some iPhone owners will have to buy a brand-new iPhone to use every single new feature in iOS 27. Only three iPhone models that support iOS 27 qualify.

While Apple offers several years of iOS support to iPhone buyers, older models may not have the necessary hardware to run all the latest AI features in the new iOS releases. That happens every year. But some of the iPhone owners who purchased a new device in recent years may not appreciate being left out. As a reminder, Apple has introduced five new iPhones since September 2025, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17e. Of those, the more affordable iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 options do not meet the hardware requirements to run the latest AI features in iOS 27.