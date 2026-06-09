iOS 27 Made iPhones Last Longer, But You'll Still Want To Buy A Brand-New Model
Contrary to rumors preceding the WWDC 2026 event, Apple did not drop the 2019 iPhone 11 models from the list of iPhones that will support iOS 27. The standard iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 2 will all receive the iOS 27 update. These devices can also run the iOS 27 developer beta that's already available to download. Apple explained during the keynote that it worked on performance improvements that "will make older iPhones feel even more responsive," indicating optimizations to the processor scheduler as the key innovation behind the speed gains. These optimizations helped Apple to bring iOS 27 to the iPhone 11 series, with Apple saying that iOS 27 will be available to more users than any of the previous releases.
As exciting as that may sound for iPhone users interested in having their devices last longer, the WWDC keynote also delivered some bad news. Some iPhone owners will have to buy a brand-new iPhone to use every single new feature in iOS 27. Only three iPhone models that support iOS 27 qualify.
While Apple offers several years of iOS support to iPhone buyers, older models may not have the necessary hardware to run all the latest AI features in the new iOS releases. That happens every year. But some of the iPhone owners who purchased a new device in recent years may not appreciate being left out. As a reminder, Apple has introduced five new iPhones since September 2025, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17e. Of those, the more affordable iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 options do not meet the hardware requirements to run the latest AI features in iOS 27.
The Apple Intelligence fragmentation
Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, delivering similar news. Only two of the four then-brand-new iPhone 15 models selling in stores would support Apple Intelligence features: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every iPhone model released since then, including the entire iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 17 series, supported Apple Intelligence. The new AI features that Apple demoed at WWDC 2026 will be available on all the devices that already support Apple Intelligence, according to Apple's comments during the event.
However, with iOS 27, Apple has also introduced high-end Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri experience and the Siri AI app. Some of the Siri AI features, like the customizable expressive Siri voices and the more advanced dictation, are powered by an AI model installed on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which seems to have a specific requirement: 12 GB of RAM.
Apple mentioned the limitation during the livestream and in its press release. The advanced Siri AI features require an iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, an M4 iPad or later with 12 GB of RAM, or an M3 Mac or later with 12 GB of RAM. Apple never mentions iPhone memory during launch events or on specs pages, but that information isn't secret. The three iPhones that can support the complete iOS 27 experience feature the A19 Pro chip paired with 12 GB of RAM. The iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 come with 8 GB of memory. That said, the Siri AI experience will launch in beta only later this year. It's not available in the iOS 27 beta release, so there's no hurry to buy new hardware to try it.
Which iPhone to buy for the full iOS 27 experience?
Some of the improvements that Apple mentioned on stage are noteworthy, as they may significantly improve iPhone performance. Apple says iPhone apps will launch up to 30% faster and photos will load 70% faster after being taken. AirDrop data transfers will be up to 80% faster, and the search experience has been redesigned for Spotlight, Photos, and Mail. On top of that, the iPhone will switch between cellular and Wi-Fi faster than before. The newer the iPhone, the better the iOS 27 experience will be. Many iPhone owners may be happy to hear their smartphone will not only run the latest operating system update, but also get faster. Users who don't value Apple Intelligence and AI in general will not need to upgrade their hardware.
iPhone users who want to take advantage of the new Siri experience to the fullest will need to purchase one of the three iPhone models mentioned above, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17 Pro Max. We recently explained that you shouldn't wait for the standard iPhone 18 model, as Apple is rumored to launch the more affordable model in early 2027. Instead, we told you that the standard iPhone 17 is a great choice. That recommendation came before Apple disclosed that the base iPhone 17 model will not support Siri AI.
Apple is rumored to launch three new iPhone 18 models in September, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone. These devices should debut with iOS 27 preinstalled and may feature a few exclusive iOS functionalities. They're also expected to run the full iOS 27 experience, which means they should have at least 12 GB of RAM.