5 Dead Smart Home Gadgets That We Still Miss

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Nothing lasts forever, especially in the world of smart home technology. It feels like every year I head to CES to take in all the strange gadgets and get the full spiel from dozens of companies about the latest and greatest in smart home innovation. Some of these become essential smart home gadgets and revolutionize the industry, while others never quite make it to market. Then there are the gizmos that arrive and find a devoted user base, only to become extinct in the constantly evolving smart home landscape.

Maybe their customer base peaked early, or maybe they weren't priced correctly and consumers passed on the investment. Perhaps they were outgunned by other devices with massive corporate backing, or simply ahead of their time. We've all probably been in the position at one point. Finding a gadget that we vibe with and love using, like Wemo smart plugs and the 1st-gen Nest thermostat, only to see that dreaded end-of-life email hit your inbox. These smart home gadgets might be unsupported, but they remain fondly missed.