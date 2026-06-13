These Are The Best Months To Buy A New iPad In 2026

Apple's iPad lineup offers some of the best tablets you can buy, and the company refreshes its offerings every now and then to stay competitive. But while there are several models available to buy all year round, you shouldn't buy a new iPad on a whim and at any time if you want to save cash on the purchase. One of the best ways to be frugal when shopping for electronic devices such as iPads is to know when the best time to buy a specific gadget is — there are optimal times to buy a new smart TV, iPhone, refrigerator, and so on.

If you want to save a good amount of cash when buying an iPad in 2026, you can opt for the best refurbished iPads. However, if you must get a new model because you don't want to go through the checklist of buying a refurbished iPad, then you should make your purchase in specific months when different models are discounted. That time is usually during Amazon's Prime Day (in July and October) or during Black Friday sales toward the end of November.

However, for the latter, some retailers have kicked off Black Friday sales early, so don't wait for the last day — always be on the lookout for iPad deals leading up to the last Friday of November and be ready to pounce when you spot a great discount. These two periods are arguably the best times to buy a new iPad.