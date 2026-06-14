5 Hidden Features Of Your Apple TV Remote

The Apple TV is frequently hailed as one of the best streaming devices on the market, and the Siri Remote is part of its package. From one device generation to the next, this controller, referred to as the Apple TV remote in regions without Siri support, has stockpiled a list of useful shortcuts.

While most shortcuts are useful for everyone, one of our recommendations is focused on tech enthusiasts, as it's about developer menus and deep-tech settings buried within the OS. They're hidden for a reason, and inputting the secret code on your Siri Remote to unlock this dashboard will only be beneficial if you know what you're dealing with. Still, it pays to know how to force-close apps if tvOS isn't running efficiently, which is another handy trick you'll be able to pull off with just a Siri Remote.

Our roundup of hidden features is capped at five, but Apple is always improving and enhancing software to implement new capabilities. These are the most relevant hidden actions you can perform straight from your Apple TV remote.