4 Reasons Why '60s Tech Still Feels More Futuristic Than Where Reality Ended Up

When was the last time you bought a tech product that actually felt futuristic? For me, it was the PlayStation Portable that I bought with birthday money in 2006. Not only was it a massive leap forward in handheld gaming, but it was also a portable multimedia powerhouse that looked cooler than anything I'd ever seen. It wasn't too long after that, though, when Apple released the first iPhone in 2007. In hindsight, that moment may have been the first sign that our reality was deviating too far from the futuristic-feeling tech trend that started way back in the '60s.

You see, it's hard for a new smartphone, tablet, or gaming device to feel futuristic when it looks like every other black slab that's come before it for the last 15+ years. By contrast, electronics from the 1960s and 1970s shaped an entire generation. And now, young people are looking back on those once-futuristic gadgets with a sense of yearning. This yearning is an example of retrofuturism: the collective interest in how the idea of "the future" was viewed in the past.

The tech we use is a perfect reflection of how we view the future. Today, our tech is sleek, minimalistic, and arguably designed to become obsolete. That's why some people crave old-school tech that was passionately creative and blatantly optimistic in nature. But why is that craving so strong? Here are four reasons why '60s tech still feels so futuristic after more than half a century.