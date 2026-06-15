This Costco Smart Home Find Can Keep Your Family Organized

Keeping your family organized can be a chore, and the old method of pen on paper using a digital organizer simply doesn't cut it anymore. You can have a shared family calendar that everyone can access on their individual devices, but Costco has a neat device called the Skylight Calendar that can serve as the organizational central hub for everyone in the household.

It's available in a 15-inch size bundled with a classic black snap frame, stylus, and $20 Instacard e-gift card, providing everything your family needs to get started. There's also a larger 27-inch size that is ideal for wall mounting, making it an underrated instant kitchen upgrade.

You can use the Skylight Calendar to log appointments, sports activities, trips, chores, and lists, or even for grocery and meal planning. It's easy to add items right on the calendar, from the app, or sync it with apps like Outlook and Cozi so that any items you add from your device instantly appear on the Skylight calendar, too. It even syncs with Instacart so you can add grocery items right from the device's interface and have them delivered. To be able to use all the functions, however, you will need a subscription to Skylight Calendar Plus — but both versions come with six months free. I reviewed the Skylight Calendar last year, so I have a good handle on how it works and how it can help busy families.