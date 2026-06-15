What Is The Micro-USB Port On Older Apple TVs For?

We mentioned that Apple refers to the USB ports found on older Apple TV devices as service and support connections. We weren't able to track down any intel on how to access hidden menus and diagnostic tools via Micro-USB or USB-C, but the Apple TV does have a secret internal settings menu that can be accessed with your Apple TV remote. To do so, grab your remote and select Settings > System > Software Updates. Once you're on the update screen, press the play-pause button four times in a row.

The internal settings screen has three tabs to choose from: AppleConnect (which is primarily for Apple employees), VPN, and Configuration. A word of caution: we wouldn't go messing around with any of these hidden settings if you don't know what you're doing. We tried digging up additional instructions or user stories of successful experiences, but to no avail. The only extra info we were able to find is this Apple Support Community post, from March 2021, that shows an expanded dropdown for the Configuration tab.

You can find secret menus on Roku hardware and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, too. Even Google thought to include a hidden developer panel on its Google TV Streamer (Settings > All Settings > System > About, then select the Android TV OS Build option seven times in a row).