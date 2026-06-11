5 Of Our Favorite New Gadgets From May 2026

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May is now in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn't mean we can't look back on some of the coolest tech that launched publicly and we can now get our hands on. It was a jam-packed month of releases, from new headphones that broke records, to a new smart activity band that ditches what makes most activity bands stand out.

May was also a pretty varied month when it came to gadget drops, as we also saw a new model of a very popular camera line apparently tailored for Gen Z, a generation with the desire to slow down and find more tactile forms of sharing their lives with others.

As we love gadgets that can solve everyday problems, we chose a few distraction-free devices to help you keep yourself focused. Plus, for those that are always on the lookout for cheap gadgets worth adding to your collection, we placed a focus on affordability, with most of these new gadgets costing less than $100.