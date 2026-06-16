5 Devices Homeowners Should Never Cheap Out On

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Owning a home can be a royal pain. Gone are the days when you didn't care about your HVAC system breaking down; now you're the only one who's going to pay to get it fixed. The same goes for utilities and other niceties that may once have been rolled into your monthly rent. That's why the smart homeowner is also versed in frugality: it pays to know what's worth spending extra cash on and which property investments can hit the back burner for a while. These assessment skills also come in handy when it comes time to buy consumer tech for the home.

The world isn't exactly hurting for electronic device brands. There are thousands of manufacturers vying for your attention, and you don't just want to spend your money on whatever's cheapest. Saving $50 on a wireless router may feel good at the store, but once you start dealing with a Wi-Fi bottleneck, you'll probably wish you'd spent more.

The average home is packed to the brim with smart home gadgets and other consumer tech, and device manufacturers are happy to keep selling us stuff (because Apple and Samsung don't care that what you need more than anything is storage space). But there are a few other pivotal devices that homeowners should never cheap out on, and we've listed the most important options below.