Windows 11 Is Hiding A 'God Mode' Folder That Most Enthusiasts Would Love

The God Mode folder in Windows 11 isn't something you can find or enable on your computer out of the box. You actually have to create it yourself. In your Desktop, create a new folder like you normally would. Then, rename it to this:

.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Yes, it should include the period and curly brackets. You're free to add any name before the period, like GodMode or MasterPanel, but it also works without. Immediately after renaming the folder, its icon will change to the Control Panel icon. Double-click it to open the God Mode folder in File Explorer.

From here, you can start scrolling through the folder to find the setting you need. Everything is divided into different collapsible sections, so you can simply click the section title to remove its settings from view. To speed up your search, you can also use the search bar as if you're searching within a normal folder. Once you locate the setting of your choice, double-click it. It should automatically redirect you to that certain action. For instance, Add a Bluetooth device will open the Bluetooth window and search for devices, while View installed fonts will launch the Settings app in the Personalization > Fonts page.

Unfortunately, the God Mode folder can't be pinned to Start or the taskbar. So whenever you need it, you will always have to go to the Desktop to access it. You won't have to repeatedly browse the folder for your favorite settings, though. You're free to just drag and drop them from the God Mode folder into your Desktop.