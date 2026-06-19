Why Do People Keep Buying These Cheap VA TVs?

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Wherever you prefer shopping for electronics, you're almost guaranteed to find a wide array of inexpensive TVs. Brands like Hisense and TCL make some of the best cheap TVs on the market, and many use Vertical Alignment (VA) panels. VA screens are used on some of the most basic, entry-level LCD TVs, but you can also find them on premium models that advertise picture specs like Mini LED lighting. Unfortunately, VA displays are more susceptible to a number of picture maladies that aren't as prevalent on In-Plane Switching (IPS) screens, the other main type of LCD panel.

Washed-out colors, poor brightness, and ghosting/smearing are just a few of the complaints you'll hear about cheap TVs with VA screens. And "cheap" is the main reason folks keep buying these lackluster VA sets. For years, most TV manufacturers have operated in a "get what you pay for" manner, reserving the most advanced picture tech for mid-range and premium sets. But when you're shopping for a big-screen model, flagship features often translate to sky-high prices. The same can't be said for cheap VA screens, though.

Even on the lower end of things, though, VA panels have a few of their own benefits over IPS displays. It's also much harder to see these tradeoffs when you're staring down a massive wall of big TVs that are all cranked to maximum brightness and displaying pixel-perfect 4K demo loops. In the end, even a cheap VA TV is still a TV, and the downsides aren't enough to stop many buyers from enjoying the screen as it is.