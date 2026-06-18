Do iPhones Last Longer Than Samsung Phones?

Smartphone buyers looking to purchase a device that can last several years may end up choosing between the two vendors selling the largest number of handsets every year, Apple and Samsung. They may wonder whether iPhones last longer than Galaxy phones, or the other way around. The answer to the question isn't a resounding "Yes," as things are more complicated, but the iPhone has the advantage. Unlike Apple, Samsung caters to the entire market, selling entry-level, mid-range, and flagship phones, while all the iPhones Apple makes are in the premium-to-flagship categories. That means even the cheaper iPhones, like the $599 iPhone 17e, may last longer than most entry-to-midrange Galaxy phones. Samsung flagships should last about as long as iPhone flagships, but even here there's a distinction to make. Foldable flagship Samsung phones, especially the older models, may experience durability issues typical to this form factor, which may impact their lifespans.

That said, it's not just about the durability of the handsets themselves, as other key factors impact the life of a mobile device, including software support and the customer care experience. Also, iPhones retain better value than Samsung flagships, which may be another factor in the longevity equation.

When it comes to durability, buyers can't go wrong with Samsung flagships. Like Apple, the Korean giant has improved the build quality of its phones over the years, especially the Galaxy S models. The handsets feature metal frames (aluminum or titanium) and durable front and back glass panels. Galaxy S phones can withstand accidental damage as well as iPhones, but they can also break, just like Apple's handsets. Regardless of choice, buyers should consider protective accessories like cases and screen protectors.