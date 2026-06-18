7 Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Phones Still Worth Buying
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When new devices launch, it can be tempting to run out and get them as soon as possible. Fear of missing out certainly plays a role, and marketing encourages us to keep upgrading to bigger, better phones, but that sentiment may be changing. Not everyone can afford the latest and greatest anyway, and not everyone has the budget to buy brand new. Frankly, there's nothing wrong with that, even though brands like Samsung launch half a dozen new phones every year. That doesn't mean you have to miss out entirely. There's another upgrade path available if you want a new phone, whether you're upgrading from an aging model or you need to replace one that's broken or frustratingly slow. It entails shopping for renewed or refurbished options, which, in many cases, can arrive in nearly brand-new or well-kept condition.
There are many names for refurbishment, including renewed, open-box, restored, factory refurbished, and even certified pre-owned. They all essentially describe the same thing. A device that was either returned or traded in that has been tested, cleaned, repaired or refitted and then repackaged. But the key point is that they're restored to a state as close to new as possible and have been tested to ensure they're fully functional and reliable. By the time you get them, it's basically like having a contemporary phone, which brings us to Samsung's long line of premium handsets, mostly in the Galaxy series. There are so many Samsung Galaxy phones that are still worth buying even if they're not brand new. Let's take a look at the most viable candidates to save some money and, if possible, avoid a major upgrade.
Galaxy S24 and S25 series
The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S24 series of phones were the last two generations, but there's really no reason to consider them "old." The biggest change for Samsung's latest models, the Galaxy S26 series, is the privacy screen. Otherwise, everything is nearly identical, especially since the S24 and S25 models recently received the One UI 8.5 software update.
The Galaxy S24 lineup includes the standard S24, S24+, and the S24 Ultra, and the S25 series follows the same structure: S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra. There are six different phones across these two generations to choose from, allowing you to tailor how much power your new phone has. And believe me when I say they're no slouch. I have the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and I'll be rocking that phone for the next few years. My S22 Ultra lasted for a while, and the Galaxy Note 9 before that.
The S24 and S25 models have powerful processors, plenty of RAM, excellent cameras, and have received high praise from a myriad of outlets. What's really enticing are the prices. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB renewed on Amazon starts at $370, while the Galaxy S24+ 256GB is just over $400. The S24 Ultra unlocked 256GB model is priced between $622 and $700, depending on the colorway you want. Compared to launch prices, those are all very competitive. The Galaxy S25 series is only slightly more expensive. The S25 128GB, unlocked and renewed, is $450, versus the S25 Ultra 256GB at $769, normally over $1,000. Of course, if you buy during a sale or discount, they'll be even cheaper.
Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold, 5 and 6 series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE are the newest models in the Flip and Fold series. But you don't have to go cutting-edge, especially with the MSRP on those so high. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB model, brand new, is nearly $2,000 full price and $1,800 with Samsung's current offers. Yet, the 5 and 6 series of the Flip and Fold, respectively, will serve most just fine and are quite a bit cheaper.
The Fold and Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is still definitely capable, while the Fold and Flip 5 have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile. They all feature at least 12-megapixel cameras, with 50-megapixel wide cameras on the Fold models. Plus, if you work backward and look at all the Samsung phones that will stop getting updates in 2026, none of the newest Fold or Flip models are included. However, they are on the list of Samsung phones that will be getting the Android 17 update. In short, they have everything they need in terms of hardware and performance to last you a while yet, and with those software updates, they should run as well as the cutting-edge models.
Prices aren't bad either. Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB renewed on Amazon is $570. Galaxy Z Flip 6, 512GB, factory unlocked and renewed, is $390. For comparison, the Fold 5 512GB unlocked and renewed is around $440, and the Flip 5 512GB unlocked and renewed is $300, so similar pricing, if not cheaper. If you're willing to pay a little more but want absolute peace of mind, Samsung's certified renewed offerings are also an option. Best Buy is another option for renewed Samsung Galaxy devices.
Galaxy A35 and A36 models
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A36 models are included in the list of Samsung phones getting the new camera assistant features, are set to receive software and security updates going forward, and are also included in the devices getting Android 17. They're still very much active, responsive, and great phones all around, and thanks to renewed pricing they're more accessible than ever.
The Galaxy A35 5G 128GB, unlocked and Amazon renewed, is $170, while the A36 128GB is $195. Both are under $200 for relatively new phones. The biggest drawback with these models is that they only include 6GB of RAM. In this day and age, the amount of RAM your smartphone needs for reliable multitasking is ideally 8GB or more. If you just want something that lets you do light browsing and the normal phone stuff like calls and texts, the Galaxy A series is a great candidate. Not to mention, you really cannot beat that pricing when the newest models, like the Galaxy A37 5G 128GB, cost $450 or more brand new.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available through Amazon's renewed program at a range of prices, from $130 for the 128GB GSM renewed version to $155 for the 128GB unlocked and renewed variant. You can really stretch the savings there by waiting for a good sale or discount, too. It's a solid option if you don't mind making a few sacrifices for an older model that holds up, especially if you want to save some of your money and put it towards more important expenses. This is another phone that is somewhat limited by 6GB of RAM, but it can handle 5G wireless, HD streaming, and light browsing just fine.
The camera isn't as high-quality as Samsung's top premium models, with a 12-megapixel optical sensor and a 32-megapixel front photo sensor, though Samsung does classify it as "pro-grade" in the product description. Take that as you will. PCMag, TechRadar, and Consumer Reports all rated the S20 FE 5G positively with fairly high scores across the board when it launched back in 2020.
How we chose these Samsung Galaxy renewed models
As you can see from the list, there are a variety of options available, from premium and higher-priced, even renewed, to cheaper and more budget-friendly. That was important to ensure that everyone could find a device that matched their needs. However, the primary qualification for all of these devices, old or relatively new, is that they still hold up to daily use for anyone acquiring them now. That means suitable hardware inside, even if it's not expressly mentioned, including a decent processor, enough RAM for a responsive, reliable experience, and backup features like good cameras, good battery life, and appealing displays. For the A Series and S20 FE, which have only 6GB of RAM, the lower amount is justified by their competitive prices. They should still offer decent performance for most basic tasks.
Beyond hardware and performance, additional priorities include strong availability, easy access from various retailers, even beyond Amazon Renewed, and reasonable prices. The latter can be made even better with great sales and promotions, depending on where you shop.