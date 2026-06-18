7 Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Phones Still Worth Buying

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When new devices launch, it can be tempting to run out and get them as soon as possible. Fear of missing out certainly plays a role, and marketing encourages us to keep upgrading to bigger, better phones, but that sentiment may be changing. Not everyone can afford the latest and greatest anyway, and not everyone has the budget to buy brand new. Frankly, there's nothing wrong with that, even though brands like Samsung launch half a dozen new phones every year. That doesn't mean you have to miss out entirely. There's another upgrade path available if you want a new phone, whether you're upgrading from an aging model or you need to replace one that's broken or frustratingly slow. It entails shopping for renewed or refurbished options, which, in many cases, can arrive in nearly brand-new or well-kept condition.

There are many names for refurbishment, including renewed, open-box, restored, factory refurbished, and even certified pre-owned. They all essentially describe the same thing. A device that was either returned or traded in that has been tested, cleaned, repaired or refitted and then repackaged. But the key point is that they're restored to a state as close to new as possible and have been tested to ensure they're fully functional and reliable. By the time you get them, it's basically like having a contemporary phone, which brings us to Samsung's long line of premium handsets, mostly in the Galaxy series. There are so many Samsung Galaxy phones that are still worth buying even if they're not brand new. Let's take a look at the most viable candidates to save some money and, if possible, avoid a major upgrade.