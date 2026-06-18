5 Reasons Why People Ditch Their Mini LED Monitors

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The gaming PC market is undergoing massive change right now. But while everyone is focused on rising prices for RAM and storage, there's another shift that's resulting in manufacturers winding down production on certain gaming monitors. Big brands are starting to move away from backlit panel technology, which used to be great for high-dynamic-range content and still offers the best peak brightness and text clarity, to technology that produces light at the pixel level. OLED panels are becoming the new normal in gaming monitors, especially considering that manufacturers can see higher profit margins in OLED monitor production versus bigger OLED TVs.

Many gamers are taking to online forums to highlight that they're discarding their LED, mini LED, and older IPS screens for this technology, which is making the market evolve rapidly. It's mostly down to OLED panels providing better color representation, near-infinite contrast, and fantastic responsiveness. While OLED has its pros and cons, like the risk of burn-in, no other screen technology can compete with it in these areas. And with big brands increasingly adopting the technology, it's only a matter of time before we see OLED monitors creep into mid-range and some budget monitors. But what are the main sticking points that are putting gamers off mini LED gaming monitors? Here are five main reasons for readers to consider before buying one.