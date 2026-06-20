Ditch Your Fire TV Remote - Here's An Easier Way To Scroll Apps

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Like many other operating systems powering smart TVs and streaming devices, the Fire TV OS is designed to be clean and easy to navigate with the connected remote. That's true for the most part, but in practice, scrolling through apps on the Fire TV can actually feel quite clunky. You'd have to click a few times to get to your favorites list in the main menu. If the app you need isn't there, you have to go to the app drawer first, then repeatedly press on the navigation ring to browse through your installed apps.

That could mean spending a good few minutes clicking on your remote, especially if you have more than ten apps on your Fire TV. But you don't really need to stick to your remote to navigate the app drawer. There's a hidden Fire TV trick that lets you navigate way quicker — with the help of the Amazon Fire TV app. It comes with a nifty app drawer button similar to what you see on your Fire TV. But instead of clicking, you just swipe on the screen to find your app of choice, then tap to launch it. We'll walk you through how to connect the Fire TV app to your phone and make scrolling through your apps much more convenient.