15 Hidden Apple Intelligence Features Apple Didn't Talk About At WWDC

At Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote, the tech giant revealed plenty of fresh features that users can expect to get in the iOS 27 update coming in the fall. During the keynote, Apple mentioned all sorts of platform improvements, like redesigned app icons and fixes for Liquid Glass. It also introduced new child safety features for the iPhone. But among all the additional software capabilities announced, the biggest highlight is the upgraded Apple Intelligence.

Apple's AI feature suite is getting a major glow up in iOS 27 thanks to Apple's partnership with Google. One of the most notable Apple Intelligence-powered features to come to your device is a smarter Siri, dubbed Siri AI. In iOS 27, you'll get a dedicated Siri app, more capable interactions between Siri and your apps, and personal answers that draw upon personal context like content in your messages or email.

Apple Intelligence is also making its way into most, if not all, of your different built-in apps. For instance, you can now create a custom extension in Safari just by describing what you want, use Image Playground to generate wallpapers and contact posters, and get suggestions for your next actions in Mail. Apple unveiled more than 20 new Apple Intelligence capabilities in the WWDC 2026 Keynote, but it didn't actually talk about everything. Here are 15 hidden features powered by Apple Intelligence.