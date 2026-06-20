128 GB Vs. 512 GB: What iPad Storage Size Do You Need?

Apple famously does not include expandable storage in its mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad. In fairness, very few brands offer it at all anymore, relying solely on beefed up internal storage, cloud storage options, or the use of external devices. When it comes to the iPad, the latest models now include a minimum of 128 GB storage and go up from there, including 512 GB. There's a big leap in cost for storage, so it might be tempting to go with the 128 GB version to save a few bucks. But how much are you really saving?

To determine this, you need to consider a few things. First, what will you be storing on the tablet? While there are clever tricks to free up space on an iPad, you will probably be loading a selection of apps and games, as well as files like high-res photos, videos, documents, emails, messages, and more. You get basic iCloud storage for free, but if you want more than 5 GB of extra space, you have to pay to upgrade. So, it's a good idea to consider the cost of that monthly upgrade versus the uptick in price for a higher storage option as an investment. When you weigh the pros and cons, you'll probably find that you're better off getting the 512 GB version — unless you don't plan on storing many files on it or only need slightly more than 128 GB but less than 512 GB.