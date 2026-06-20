Why Some TV Shows And Movies Have Black Bars At The Top And Bottom

Have you ever wondered why there are black bars at the top and bottom of the screen when watching certain movies and TV shows? This doesn't always occur, but when it does, it's because the content creator would have otherwise needed to crop the film or show's original aspect ratio to fit a consumer display. For those unaware, an aspect ratio tells you how wide a display is in relation to its height, and most modern TVs have a 16:9 aspect ratio (pronounced "sixteen to nine"), which is also referred to as 1.78:1.

The issue is that mega-blockbusters and large-scale, cinematic epics (think anything that Christopher Nolan has directed in the last 20 years) are often filmed at a wider aspect ratio. Ultra-widescreen formats, such as 2.35:1 or 2.40:1, are far wider than the average TV. That means an engineer needs to reduce the size of the movie or show, with black bars serving as a way to uphold the overall composition.

But you won't only see black bars when watching flicks like "Inception," which was shot in 2.39:1. Movies and shows filmed at a "boxier" aspect ratio — such as 1.33:1 — will also display black bars on a modern UHD TV, but along the left and right sides of the image. You may also come across older home video releases (particularly during the early years of DVDs and DVD players) that were mastered for 4:3 consumer displays. Play one of these movies on a modern, 16:9 flatscreen TV, and the black bars may even form a thick frame all the way around the image.