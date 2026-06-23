5 Android Phones That Will Stop Getting Support In 2026

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Every new Android phone that is released to the market has a shelf life when it comes to software and security updates. Even if you buy the latest flagship phone from one of the major Android manufacturers, your new device won't always be supported. In fact, you typically have only a few years to enjoy the device before it reaches its end-of-life. Some of the best companies for software updates include Google and Samsung, which offer seven years of major Android updates, but that's not always the case for every Android brand. That said, since companies release smartphones every year, there are a variety of Android phones that are set to officially stop receiving software or security updates in 2026.

If you have any of these phones, it's a clear sign that it's time to start shopping around for a new smartphone because using a phone with outdated software is a security risk. For each phone we've listed, we also discuss different alternatives you should consider when you need to upgrade, to save you the hassle of sifting through dozens of pages on company websites or e-commerce websites in search of the perfect model.