5 Android Phones That Will Stop Getting Support In 2026
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Every new Android phone that is released to the market has a shelf life when it comes to software and security updates. Even if you buy the latest flagship phone from one of the major Android manufacturers, your new device won't always be supported. In fact, you typically have only a few years to enjoy the device before it reaches its end-of-life. Some of the best companies for software updates include Google and Samsung, which offer seven years of major Android updates, but that's not always the case for every Android brand. That said, since companies release smartphones every year, there are a variety of Android phones that are set to officially stop receiving software or security updates in 2026.
If you have any of these phones, it's a clear sign that it's time to start shopping around for a new smartphone because using a phone with outdated software is a security risk. For each phone we've listed, we also discuss different alternatives you should consider when you need to upgrade, to save you the hassle of sifting through dozens of pages on company websites or e-commerce websites in search of the perfect model.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Google officially launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 28, 2021. At the time, Google had not yet upgraded its software update policy to the current one, which offers seven years of software and security updates. Instead, the company promised to offer five years of major Android operating system (OS) and security updates from the day the duo was available to buy in the U.S. Considering the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Android 12 onboard, the duo is slated to receive Android 17 as their last major OS update. Factoring in the phone's availability date in the U.S., the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will stop getting support in October 2026.
If you're still rocking the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and would like to get another phone, you can't go wrong with any of the latest phones in Google's Pixel series. You've probably used a Pixel phone for years and love the software experience and the hardware. If you want a phone that won't be outdated any time soon, you should consider the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL. You can also consider other older Android phones still worth buying, like the Pixel 8 Pro, if you don't want to spend a lot on your upgrade.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Another Android phone that will stop getting updates in 2026 is the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). As the name suggests, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) was released three years ago in June 2023. Sporting a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel and a pen-like stylus, the phone launched with Android 13 out of the box, and Motorola only promised one major Android update (version 14) alongside three years of security updates. Since it was released in June 2023, this phone's official support ends at the end of June 2026, as it marks three years since its launch.
If you're still using the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) right now, there are a variety of alternatives that you can consider. For context, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) launched at a starting price of $399. With its U.S. starting price factored in, some of the alternatives you can consider for an upgrade include the 2026 Moto G Stylus, which is perfect if you prioritize having a stylus with your phone. Another great alternative is the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, especially if you want an affordable phone with decent performance.
OnePlus 10T
If you have a OnePlus 10T that you bought when the company pulled the wraps off the device in 2022, this is the year that you should finally upgrade. That's because the OnePlus 10T will officially reach its end-of-life in 2026. Launched in August 2022, the OnePlus 10T shipped with OxygenOS 13, based on Android 12. This phone was set to receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates from the official day of launch. As a result, the device will stop receiving updates in August 2026 based on the company's update policy. If you have the OnePlus 10T as your daily driver, there are a variety of options to consider on the market.
Since this phone launched at a starting price of $649 in the U.S., there are various phones that are great buys and are being sold for about the same or even less than the OnePlus 10T's MSRP. If you need a phone from the same company, the OnePlus 15R is the perfect alternative with a slightly bigger display, nearly 1.5 times the battery capacity, and double the memory and storage in the base configuration. Additionally, it starts at only $700, just $50 more than the OnePlus 10T's launch price. You can also consider Samsung's Galaxy A57 5G or Galaxy S25 FE from 2025.
Sony Xperia 5 V
Unlike mainstream companies like Samsung, Sony doesn't produce as many phones. The Sony Xperia 5 V was among the few phones the company launched in 2023 and is yet another Android phone that will stop getting support this year. The Xperia 5 V was praised for its camera prowess when it came out, but if you've been using it as your daily driver since it hit the shelves, you certainly need to upgrade to a newer phone that will be updated beyond 2026. This is because the Sony Xperia 5 V is slated to reach end-of-life on August 1, 2026. After that date, the company will officially stop sending over-the-air security updates to the phone.
The Xperia 5 V launched with Android 13 out of the box, and Sony updated it to Android 14 and then 15, which was its last major OS update. Launched at a starting price of slightly over $1,000, alternatives to the Sony Xperia 5 V include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, OnePlus 15, and Pixel 10 Pro. The Xperia 5 V isn't the only phone from Sony to reach end-of-life in 2026. At the time of this writing, two other phones from Sony that were launched in 2023 – the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V — have reached end-of-life on the first day of May and June, respectively.
Motorola Edge (2023)
Another phone from Motorola's 2023 lineup that will stop getting updates in 2026 is the Motorola Edge (2023). This phone was launched in October 2023 with a starting price of $600, and under the hood, it was running Android 13. When it came out, Motorola promised to provide the device with two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates. In line with this, the company will officially stop sending updates to this phone at the end of September this year. That said, if you're still using a Motorola Edge (2023), the impending end-of-life is one of the clear signs that it's time for a new phone.
Some of the phones that you can consider when shopping for a new device on the market include the Pixel 10a, Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy A57 5G. All of these phones are priced close to the starting price of the Motorola Edge (2023). If you must get another phone from Motorola, you can consider the direct successor, the Motorola Edge (2026). The Motorola Edge (2026) starts at $600, similar to the previous Edge, so it's the perfect alternative.