iOS 27 Turns Your HomeKit Security System Into A 4K Powerhouse

With the Home app utilizing the upgraded Apple Intelligence, HomeKit Secure Video cameras now support 4K resolution and include more AI-powered capabilities. One of its biggest new software features is the text description. Home can now better understand what's happening in footage and tell you who the person in the frame is and what they're doing. That means you won't have to watch each of the saved clips just to find the one you're interested in. Simply type a keyword in the search bar — like Sarah, flower delivery, or ice cream truck — and Home will pull up relevant footage showing your keyword. You can even browse through all the clips and read the descriptions next to them to check the activities your cameras captured.

To better protect your home, a Noteworthy section is created right above this full list of clips. It contains moments that the Home app deems more important and recommends you review. Using Apple Intelligence, the Home app can also group together clips from different cameras that might be involved in the same activity, such as a friend coming over who started lounging on the couch to watch TV. This way, it's easier to see the situation as a whole.

Beyond camera features, Apple Intelligence in the Home app keeps your Home notifications more organized as well. Instead of seeing separate notifications for every detected activity, you'll only get a single alert on your iPhone. While the activity is happening, though, the message on that single alert is updated to reflect the real-time changes. In turn, your Lock Screen and Notification Center won't be cluttered with multiple alerts mentioning the same general activity — like dad arriving at the driveway, entering the front door, and then leaving again.