Soundbar Vs. Soundbase: What's The Difference?

If your TV speakers deliver disappointing sound, there are a handful of upgrades you can invest in to boost your audio quality. Fortunately, you won't need to run out and buy an AV receiver and a bunch of speakers either, as simply adding a soundbar or soundbase to your TV setup can make a world of difference. But what exactly is the difference between a soundbar and a soundbase, anyway?

A soundbar is a long, thin audio device that houses multiple speaker drivers in its chassis. Soundbars are designed to sit on a stand or to be mounted to a wall. A soundbase, on the other hand, is a platform-style audio device with multiple drivers that your TV is meant to sit on top of. They're often as wide as a soundbar, but nowhere near as thin, because the base needs to accommodate whatever pedestal or feet your TV is equipped with. But that also usually means there's enough chassis space for a full-on, built-in woofer.

In terms of sound quality, both soundbars and soundbases are engineered to immerse you in a wider, more engulfing soundstage. That said, soundbars are far more popular these days, and there are hundreds of brands and models to choose from. Unfortunately, soundbases have already become AV relics. You'll be hard-pressed to find any new units from reputable brands, forcing you to shop on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and other secondhand outlets if you're determined to own one.