Soundbar Vs. Soundbase: What's The Difference?
If your TV speakers deliver disappointing sound, there are a handful of upgrades you can invest in to boost your audio quality. Fortunately, you won't need to run out and buy an AV receiver and a bunch of speakers either, as simply adding a soundbar or soundbase to your TV setup can make a world of difference. But what exactly is the difference between a soundbar and a soundbase, anyway?
A soundbar is a long, thin audio device that houses multiple speaker drivers in its chassis. Soundbars are designed to sit on a stand or to be mounted to a wall. A soundbase, on the other hand, is a platform-style audio device with multiple drivers that your TV is meant to sit on top of. They're often as wide as a soundbar, but nowhere near as thin, because the base needs to accommodate whatever pedestal or feet your TV is equipped with. But that also usually means there's enough chassis space for a full-on, built-in woofer.
In terms of sound quality, both soundbars and soundbases are engineered to immerse you in a wider, more engulfing soundstage. That said, soundbars are far more popular these days, and there are hundreds of brands and models to choose from. Unfortunately, soundbases have already become AV relics. You'll be hard-pressed to find any new units from reputable brands, forcing you to shop on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and other secondhand outlets if you're determined to own one.
Soundbases bring more bass but soundbars are catching up
With their enclosed design and larger footprint, soundbases have more real estate for an integrated woofer to thrive. But that's about the only advantage these systems have, as even some of the most basic soundbars on the market are often bundled with a wireless subwoofer for additional low end — just make sure there's an outlet you can plug it into. And if you're trying to future-proof your audio setup for as long as possible, all the latest and greatest tech is 100% soundbar-focused.
If you're able to come across a used or refurbished soundbase from a third-party outlet, what you see is what you get for inputs, outputs, and supported audio formats. With little hope of manufacturers adding new features down the line via firmware, you could run into TV compatibility issues sooner rather than later. On the other end of the playing field, soundbars are truly better than ever, thanks to features like HDMI eARC, spatial audio tech, and internet-connected music streaming. You can also buy soundbars that have up- and side-firing speakers for even more immersion.
We're not here to sully the reputation of all soundbases: They're just not in demand anymore. If you're hellbent on getting one, though, shop for brands like Q Acoustics and ZVOX. You might also look into the Sonos Playbase if you can manage to find one, and don't forget to double and triple-check your TV connections to make sure they'll work with your older audio purchase (the Sonos Playbase doesn't even have HDMI).