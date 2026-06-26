The 9 Best Smart Lights For Your Bedroom

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Smart lights come in various shapes and sizes and are designed to fulfill a wide range of purposes. They're great for the living room, the kitchen, and of course, the bedroom. If you're thinking of equipping your personal space with these smart home gadgets, you should check out this list for some inspiration.

There are so many products to choose from, but we've narrowed down our list of the best smart lights for your bedroom to nine devices. These include an affordable smart bulb, a portable lamp that you can carry around with you at night, and an alarm clock that mimics the glow of sunrise to wake you up.

The smart lights that we've chosen for this roundup are all available on Amazon, where they have received solid review scores from the retailer's customers after at least 1,000 ratings. To support our choices, we've gathered comments from shoppers, as well as insights from trustworthy websites and channels.