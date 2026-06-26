The 9 Best Smart Lights For Your Bedroom
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Smart lights come in various shapes and sizes and are designed to fulfill a wide range of purposes. They're great for the living room, the kitchen, and of course, the bedroom. If you're thinking of equipping your personal space with these smart home gadgets, you should check out this list for some inspiration.
There are so many products to choose from, but we've narrowed down our list of the best smart lights for your bedroom to nine devices. These include an affordable smart bulb, a portable lamp that you can carry around with you at night, and an alarm clock that mimics the glow of sunrise to wake you up.
The smart lights that we've chosen for this roundup are all available on Amazon, where they have received solid review scores from the retailer's customers after at least 1,000 ratings. To support our choices, we've gathered comments from shoppers, as well as insights from trustworthy websites and channels.
Amazon Basics A19 LED smart light bulb
Smart lights are among the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home, and smart bulbs are among the most affordable types of the device. The Amazon Basics A19 LED smart light bulb only costs $11.19 each or $41.99 for a pack of four, but it can upgrade your bedroom in so many ways. Setting it up using the Alexa app on your smartphone is extremely quick and easy, as demonstrated by YouTuber Just a Dad Tips, so it won't take long even if you install multiples of this gadget in your bedroom.
Amazon shoppers, who have given this Amazon Basics smart bulb an average score of 4.4 stars (out of five) after more than 13,500 reviews, said it can take less than a minute to get the device up and running. They've also mentioned the convenience of controlling the smart light through either the Alexa app or voice commands through Amazon Echo devices. You'll be able to control the smart bulb from anywhere, such as from the comfort of your bed, with functions like turning it on or off, choosing from different temperatures of white light, and changing to any of a wide range of colors.
Kasa KL400L5 smart light strip
For the bedroom, smart light strips can be placed underneath the bed, or on the edges where the wall meets the floor or ceiling. They can be used to set the mood, or as a fancy form of night lights. The Kasa KL400L5 is an affordable option from Amazon if you're interested in such smart lights, checking in at $24.99 for 16.4 feet. The retailer's customers said that its colors are bright and vibrant, and in PCWorld's review, it was described as "pretty snazzy" when installed as a backlight for a bedroom dresser.
Setting up these Kasa smart light strips is quick and easy with the Kasa app and their adhesive backing, according to Amazon's shoppers, and PCWorld said that their integration in smart home systems with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung's SmartThings works well. You'll be able to use the app or voice commands to adjust brightness and colors, and you'll also be able to create schedules, access scenes, and group them with other smart lights to create the custom lighting for your bedroom that you prefer.
Taloya WB3S smart ceiling light
If you prefer the minimalist design of a flush-mount ceiling light in your bedroom, the Taloya WB3S is an interesting option. Available on Amazon for $39.99, this budget-friendly gadget has accumulated a score of 4.3 stars after more than 4,100 reviews. Many shoppers commented on the smart light's easy installation and straightforward pairing with the Smart Life app, and YouTuber Build Dad Build showed just how fast it is to set up the device, starting from attaching it to the ceiling and ending with its quick synchronization with the app.
Once setup is complete, you'll be able to control this Taloya smart ceiling light on the app or through voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google Home. Build Dad Build demonstrated using Alexa to turn on the device and change its colors, so you don't have to take out your phone each time. The white front light ranges from warm white to daylight white, while the RGB back light offers vibrant colors, Amazon's customers said. The front light is perfect for illuminating your bedroom, while the RGB back light can set the mood you want at night.
Philips Hue Go portable smart light
A portable smart lamp on your bedside table would be a helpful companion for going to the bathroom in the middle of the night, or when there's a power outage. The Philips Hue Go, which is available on Amazon for $98.99, is a solid choice, with an impressive average score of 4.6 stars following almost 4,200 reviews. According to the retailer's customers, you can quickly set up the lamp via the Philips Hue app, through which you can adjust its brightness and change its colors to suit the situation. You can buy a Philips Hue Bridge to access additional features, such as integration with smart switches and motion sensors, and setting routines and automations, but shoppers said that the lamp also works fine without the bridge.
Adam Talks Tech's review of this Philips Hue smart light highlights the nice design that allows it to point straight up or sit on its side, and its button at the back that allows you to cycle through its colors and scenes without having to open your phone. The review also mentions that its output isn't affected when it goes from being plugged in to using its battery, which is rated to last for up to three hours from a full charge. An Amazon customer, however, claimed that it can last up to six hours.
Nanoleaf Shapes smart lighting panels
The Nanoleaf Shapes is a collection of smart lighting panels that will inject personality into your bedroom. The kits of hexagons or triangles start at $149.99 for seven panels, and you can mix and match the shapes to create unique layouts that are only limited by your imagination. Installing the smart lights is fairly straightforward, though Trusted Reviews recommends using the Nanoleaf app's AR-powered setup tool to design the layout before you start sticking the panels to your wall with the adhesives that come with each kit.
The lights of these Nanoleaf Shapes are bright and colorful, according to Amazon customers, who have given the devices an average score of 4.3 stars after nearly 1,600 reviews. They added that the Music Sync feature that makes the panels react to songs you're playing with the help of its built-in microphone is very entertaining. This can be activated through the Nanoleaf app, which is also where you access controls for changing colors, switching lighting types, launching dynamic scenes, and even creating your own patterns, according to Trusted Reviews. You can also use each panel's physical controller to toggle power and change modes, or do the same using voice commands via Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri.
Govee Floor Lamp 2
If you're looking for a smart lamp with excellent brightness that doesn't take up a lot of floor space, the Govee Floor Lamp 2 could be what you need. Its base measures just 5.4 inches by 5.4 inches, but it's 55 inches tall to provide sufficient illumination across your bedroom with up to 1725 lumens of brightness. The device provides unique ambiance, as it's meant to face the wall or corner, as explained by CNET in its review, and it also adds to your bedroom's elegant look with its minimalist design and illuminated base, according to Amazon's shoppers.
Assembling and setting up this Govee smart lamp doesn't take a lot of effort, according to Amazon customers, and you can integrate it into your existing smart home ecosystem with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for voice control that they said is pretty responsive. It also comes with support for Matter, and you can use the Govee app to create your own lighting effects to add to any of the preset scenes, according to CNET. The smart lamp costs $159.99, but Amazon shoppers generally seem to think it's worth it, giving it an average score of 4.6 stars after nearly 2,500 reviews.
Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock
The Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock was designed to create healthier bedtime routines for users, from winding down to waking up. The device offers unwind routines that include sunset-like lights to relax you before bedtime and help you fall asleep faster, and a sunrise alarm that gently wakes you up with natural-looking light before playing soothing sounds. These support your natural circadian rhythm so that you sleep better and feel more refreshed in the morning, which has been confirmed by shoppers on Amazon.
In Wired's review of the Hatch Restore 3, it highlighted the device's physical controls that make it easier to choose between your nighttime routines without having to open the Hatch app. There's also a convenient bedside light button at the side so that you can use the clock as a personal reading light or a quick night light. The gadget can also play sleep sounds, for an experience that an Amazon customer described as completely upgrading their sleep routine. Shoppers have rated the gadget with an average score of 4.3 stars following more than 5,600 reviews on Amazon, where you can buy it for $169.99. There is also a related content subscription available — for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, you can access more routines, sounds, and lights for use with the Hatch Restore 3.
Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp
The Uplighter Floor Lamp is another smart lamp from Govee, with a high average score of 4.6 stars following more than 1,100 ratings. It comes with three independent lighting zones, and the unique feature of this device is its upper section that creates an effect that looks like ripples or an aurora on your ceiling and walls. There are many preset scenes to choose from for this feature through the Govee Home app, and you can even make your own combinations with a wide range of customization options, as highlighted by TechRadar in its review of the smart light. The device also has a middle section that can glow in your chosen color and brightness, and a lower section that you can use for task lighting, such as when you're reading a book.
According to shoppers on Amazon, where the Govee smart lamp is available for $179.99, its versatility is amazing, as it can transform the mood of the bedroom with a few taps on the app, and the ripple effect is great for relaxation. Customers also appreciate its sleep function that gradually dims its light, and its wake-up function that gradually brightens it. The device works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, and it also supports Matter.
Philips Hue Play Gradient smart light strip
If you have a TV in your bedroom and you want a more epic experience while watching shows and movies on streaming services, you can buy the Philips Hue Play Gradient smart light strip from Amazon starting at $274.99. These gadgets are designed to match the colors of whatever's on your TV's screen, though the Philips Hue Bridge and the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box are necessary for this function, which bumps up the cost, according to Pocket-Lint. Amazon shoppers said that it's generally worth it, though, as the setup transforms your bedroom TV to an enhanced theater that you can enjoy from the comfort of your bed.
Amazon customers also said that this Philips Hue smart light strip is easy to install because of its plastic guides, compared to other light strips that you stick directly to surfaces. They added that, even if you're not watching TV, you can turn on the lights using the Philips Hue app and choose the colors or scenes that you prefer for an extra bit of custom lighting in the bedroom. The emitted light of the device is soft and even, according to Pocket-Lint, which also said that it works well with smart home systems like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.
How we chose these smart lights for your bedroom
All smart lights that we've featured in this article are available on Amazon, to ensure their accessibility. They all carry average scores of at least 4.3 stars on the platform, and they also have more than 1,000 customer reviews each to bolster the legitimacy of their high ratings. We also selected different kinds of smart lights for this list to minimize redundancy.
To reinforce our selections for the best smart lights for your bedroom, we highlighted the unique features that make each device stand out. We added snippets from the favorable reviews of shoppers and trustworthy sources for additional justification on why these gadgets are worth buying.