The 10 Essential Summer Vacation Gadgets You Should Have

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The summer season is in full swing, which means it's time to go on vacation! Across the country and around the world, families and solo explorers alike are gearing up for their annual adventure, if they haven't hit the road already.

Whether your vacation entails flying to foreign cities, camping in the woods, driving cross country, or just shacking up at a cabin on a mountain, you probably shouldn't go empty-handed. No matter what kind of vacation you prefer, there will be situations where you will want more than the clothes on your back in order to maximize your vacation fun. Just like how hikers and off-grid adventurers buy a certain phone, those looking to get the most out of their leisure time buy the gadgets they need — and that's where we come in.

These gadgets are essential to making your vacation as perfect as it can possibly be. These tools are versatile and offer utility. Most of them are affordable, though a few of the more luxurious items might require some careful consideration of financial priorities, but hey, if you can afford to go on vacation in this day and age, you can afford the goodies on this list. We'll go into greater detail on our methodology at the bottom of this story.