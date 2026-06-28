How Long Do Owners Say Hisense TVs Usually Last?

Hisense TVs cater to the affordable media segment and attract a lot of users looking to upgrade to a budget-friendly smart TV. Normally, the average lifespan of a TV ranges between 5 and 7 years, but it can decrease depending on the usage pattern. The reliability factor of modern TVs continues to decline, where users report a typical 2-4 year life of a normal-use TV. Hisense TVs aren't immune to issues, and the most common ones include screen flickering and software malfunctions that prevent the UI or apps from working properly. Software problems, remote connectivity issues, and UI glitches are treatable, but hardware malfunctions call for a component or complete TV replacement.

You typically get a 1-2 year warranty with a standard Hisense TV, while certain premium segment 4K and 8K models can offer up to 4 years of warranty coverage. Under ideal conditions, a Hisense TV will outlast the warranty, but there can be exceptions. Samsung and LG TVs have a slightly longer lifespan than Hisense because they tend to use higher quality components, leading to their higher price.

RTINGS started a TV longevity experiment in 2022, where all units are operated continuously for 20 hours a day. Hisense models developed backlight and screen degradation, and most LED models failed in the first two years. Hisense H8G crossed the 24-month mark, but suffered so much degradation that it became unusable after three months.