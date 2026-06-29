8 Subwoofers That Amazon Users Swear By
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Subwoofers are a dedicated kind of speaker that reproduces the low-lying frequencies and the deep, heavy bass that actually makes you feel every thump and beat in the room. Pairing subwoofers with your home theater setup helps you catch all the action moves, like kicks and punches, and the roaring and rumbling sounds for a lifelike watching experience. They are also great for those who breathe pop and rock music, letting you dance to every beat and high. As a result, you can hear every sound as originally intended by its maker.
Before making your final pick, though, make sure to evaluate the best subwoofer size for your home audio system based on the room size and type of content you intend to frequently listen to, and you can maximize your listening experience by creating an elite soundbar and subwoofer combo. While there are many subwoofers available out there, we picked the ones that Amazon users swear by for their tight and clear bass, modern design, easy connectivity, and an impressive sound quality. We have models from the renowned speaker brands, such as Bose, Sonos, Klipsch, and Edifier, and all of them have positive reviews with a minimum of 4.4 stars.
Sonos Sub Mini
Coming from one of the major speaker brands, the Sonos Sub Mini makes a great addition to any home theater setup, and it's currently priced at $399 on Amazon following a 20% discount. This subwoofer produces a maximum power output of 250 watts and a frequency response of 25 hertz, allowing it to tackle ultra-low frequencies to capture sudden drops in the music and more. Moreover, the integration of Trueplay tuning technology allows the speakers to adapt to the acoustics of your room through a supported iOS device and balance the volume and bass levels accordingly for a customized sound output.
The dual woofers are placed within an acoustically sealed cabinet to reproduce low frequencies and an improved bass output, plus both of them face inward, which cancels the effect of sound distortion. Rated at 4.6 stars from 1,028 customers, customers praising this subwoofer for its powerful sound quality and the compact size with a durable build. In a review by CNET, the reviewer found that the Sub Mini brings significant impact to rap and rock music; however, it did not outperform the original Sonos Sub.
Bose Bass Module 500
With the Bose Bass Module 500, you can enjoy a powerful bass experience in a design that won't take much space in your home. Adding to its convenience and portability, this subwoofer is wireless, so you can connect them to your favorite device via Bluetooth and control the playback at the palm of your hands. It has a maximum power output of 90 watts, which according to YouTuber GymCaddy makes it ideal for medium-sized rooms and may not be the best choice for large rooms with larger TVs.
Furthermore, you can add this subwoofer to your smart home setup and control it via voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa. Doing so will add a dramatic punch to your TV setup, and when combined with Bose soundbars, it will take the watching experience to the next level. This sentiment is backed by user comments on Amazon, where almost 2,000 global raters gave it an average of 4.4 stars. You can currently buy this Bose subwoofer for $399, which stands as a 27% reduction from the original price as part of a limited-time deal.
Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
The Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer is designed to ensure volume consistency across different frequencies with a response range between 29 and 120 hertz, and it can generate a maximum acoustic output of 116 decibels to fill the room with deep bass and extraordinary sounds. The front-firing driver is capable of producing the desired level of bass despite the speaker's placement in the room. Plus, the addition of Injection Molded Graphite (IMG) woofer cones minimizes distortion for a greater bass performance. There's a built-in, all-digital amplifier to deliver highly efficient sound with true-to-source accuracy reproduction for a precise, detailed sound output.
This subwoofer has a high-quality cabinet design to reduce vibration and improve the sonic accuracy so the audio matches with the original version as intended by the artist. Being among the best subwoofer for audiophiles, this product has a 4.8-star rating with more than 2,800 reviews, and it's applauded by customers for its ability to perform well with music and movies and an aesthetically pleasing copper look that complements the space where it is placed. When reviewed by Upscaled HT on YouTube, the speaker produced excellent bass in a room with dimensions of 37 x 20 feet and found it to be worth the price. And speaking of price, the Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer sells for $329 on Amazon.
Polk Audio PSW10 10 Powered Subwoofer
Featuring a 10-inch dynamic balance woofer, the Polk Audio PSW10 10" Powered Subwoofer brings accurate bass depth to your movies and music for an enjoyable home theater experience in small to mid-sized rooms. It can produce rich and balanced audio even at lower frequencies, down to 35 hertz, with the maximum being 250 hertz. Plus, there's a specially tuned directed port that gives the subwoofer "extra oomph" and added stability at all volume levels.
Coming to the design, the polymer composite driver has resonance-free properties to deliver crisp and clear audio without significant distortion. On the back, you get a volume control knob, a three-way power switch, a phase toggle switch, along with stereo speaker-level inputs and outputs and an RCA line-level input for greater flexibility. Additionally, it is compatible with most speakers to blend in effortlessly with your music system.
Possessing an impressive 4.7-star score on Amazon by 15,402 reviewers, the Polk Audio subwoofer is priced at $249. Reviewers discussed how the bass works well with various music genres and how it plays lows pretty smoothly while complementing other speakers in the setup really nicely. In a test by CNET, this subwoofer reproduced "every thump and rumble with the utmost clarity."
Yamaha Audio 10 100W Powered Subwoofer
The Yamaha Audio 10" 100W Powered Subwoofer comes integrated with a range of technologies, such as the Twisted Flare Port. Yamaha says that this design element helps the subwoofer deliver clear and tight bass by creating a smooth airflow around the edge of the port, hence cutting down extraneous noise for a realistic sound reproduction. The Advanced Yamaha Active Servo technology that brings the speaker and amplifier together to reduce distortion and produce a rich and deep bass and clear sounds.
Moreover, the stainless-steel enclosure has a textured black finish to give the device a sleek, premium look that sits well in any space around the house. It has a frequency response range of 25 to 180 hertz to handle low-lying sounds well, and it has an output power of 100 watts to fill up small- to mid-sized spaces with powerful sounds. The product has garnered 4.6 stars on Amazon from 1,520 customers saying it reproduces beats and thumps fantastically and performs well given the price. Get it on Amazon for $219.95.
Edifier T5 Powered Subwoofer
Created with an eight-inch driver, the Edifier T5 Powered Subwoofer is capable of producing deep bass with 70 watts of power to give you an immersive home theater experience. The cabinet is made of high-quality medium density fiberboard that minimizes acoustic resonance and vibrations, along with other unwanted noises, to give you a smooth and clear sound. Furthermore, the minimum frequency response it can tackle is 38 hertz, consequently playing the lows present in the video or music to complement the high bass of the connected speakers.
There's an auto standby feature where the speaker shuts down when not in use to help save electricity. This subwoofer consists of a digital signal processor that enables low-pass filtering and phase control so the output of the speakers and subwoofer blend in together nicely without sounding distorted or broken. For connectivity, there are signal in and out ports.
At Amazon, this subwoofer regularly sells for $199.99, but it currently is being sold at a 9% discount, for $181.44. More than 1,800 customers have rated this subwoofer with 4.4 stars, and Forbes said it's "one of the most affordable sub-woofers on the market and it's suitable for adding more bass to desktop speakers or studio monitors."
Bose Bass Module 700
The Bose Bass Module 700 is a compact subwoofer that offers powerful bass so you can have the perfect surround-sound experience by feeling every thump and beat. The Quiet Port technology reduces distortion so you can hear every sound with absolute clarity. In addition, you can connect them to any Bose speaker or soundbar wirelessly up to a distance of 30 feet to create an immersive sound.
And the design is as appealing as its performance with an elegant top-glass finish that adds a sophisticated look to your home theater setup. The Bose 700 is available on Amazon for a 22% discount at $699, which is still relatively pricier compared to other subwoofers in the list. However, it has a rating of 4.6 by over 2,400 Amazon users who find it to be worth every penny since it brings the missing bass to the home theater setup, and the fact that the sound is so sleek, even at high volume, makes it a great addition to the sound system.
Plus, you can adjust the bass and treble levels per the requirements of the room, so it sounds natural. Even Rtings agreed that the subwoofer gives out a very balanced sound despite the type of audio content you are listening to in its review of the Bose Bass Module 700.
Klipsch R-100SW
The Klipsch R-100SW, rated on Amazon at a fantastic 4.8 from 3,324 reviewers, can be bought for $218. This 10-inch front-firing subwoofer delivers music with low distortion and minimal cone breakup, thanks to the addition of the injection-molded graphite that is light and rigid; consequently, you can hear the neatest bass possible. Furthermore, the all-digital amplifier enables true-to-source accuracy reproduction so you can hear every detail, rhythm, and low as intended by the original artist.
With the low-pass crossover and phase controls, the subwoofer blends smoothly with your home theater system to complement its mid- and high-range sounds with a deep bass. Besides, the line level/LFE RCA inputs let you connect this device to any standard speaker without any hassle. The low-profile design with a scratch-resistant, textured wood-grain vinyl appearance is why Klipsch is on our list of the best retro speakers on Amazon.
There are several factors Amazon buyers liked about this subwoofer, such as the volume range, the deep and stable bass levels, and the ease of setup and compatibility with other speakers in the house.
Methodology
Subwoofers make for a great addition to any home theater setup, especially when paired with the best soundbars for audiophiles. While selecting which subwoofers to mention in the list, we had particular criteria. For instance, the subwoofer must meet a minimum user rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon gathered from at least 1,000 global reviews.
We also went over other trusted platforms, such as CNET and Rtings, to see what professional product reviewers had to say about the particular subwoofer and whether it successfully fulfilled the marketed functionalities and features. The comment section on Amazon also proved helpful in determining a product's eligibility for the list.