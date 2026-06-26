Why Do DVDs Have Region Codes?

In their heyday, DVDs and Blu-Ray discs had region codes that would only allow them to play in devices from the specific region where they were distributed and purchased. That was a bummer, because if you were on vacation in another country, and found a cheap or rare DVD or Blu-Ray, you couldn't just bring it home to watch. Where the DVD format had regional code separations of up to eight areas, today's Blu-Rays have only three regions when it's relevant — most 4K UHD Blu-Rays are actually region-free. It makes one wonder why these codes even existed? The region codes largely applied during a time global theatrical releases were staggered and digital media wasn't accessible. The regional codes ensured parity for new movie and media access, and essentially, were designed to protect movie distributor and publisher rights from those staggered release schedules.

Let's look at a brief scenario. In Canada, Movie A has already screened and is scheduled to release to DVD in August. However, due to distribution timelines, Movie A won't be screening in European theaters until November. That also means the European DVD release will come much later. To prevent box office sales from plummeting in Europe — because people could get the DVD early — and to subsequently prevent losses in European DVD sales later, the region codes stop unauthorized and early exports from regions where Movie A is available, like Canada.

Movie premieres are not as staggered now, and media releases, physical and digital, happen much faster the world over, too. Yet, this concept has remained on some level, with geo-restrictions for streaming apps and access. It doesn't work the same, but media companies can still control where select streaming platforms are accessible.