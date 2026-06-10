9 Rare Blu-Rays And DVDs Worth More Than You Think

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It has not been that long since DVDs and Blu-rays were popular, but they are now a somewhat dead technology. We get our movies and shows from OTT platforms these days, with most laptops not even coming with DVD players anymore. Blu-ray has suffered a similar fate: while it may be more recent than DVD and offers a higher capacity, the decline of the need for physical media as a whole has relegated it to the ranks of outdated technology as well.

Unlike the ancient VHS, however, DVDs and Blu-rays are not actually obsolete. There are many good reasons to stop buying digital movies and get a DVD or Blu-ray instead. Moreover, these are still the only formats for physical releases of any visual media, and thus always get some production, no matter how limited in quantity. This may seem like an irrelevant distinction, but it matters, because the only genuine way to actually own a copy of a movie or a TV show is to buy the DVD or the Blu-ray.

That's right. For movie buffs and avid collectors, DVDs and Blu-rays are still very much in vogue. Unfortunately though, as very few discs get printed these days, the demand often outstrips the supply. Not for every run-of-the-mill show, mind you. Cult classics, old horror flicks, or even special limited releases of niche foreign movies — these are the kinds of DVDs and Blu-ray discs that collectors shell out hundreds of dollars for. Let's look at some examples.