How To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your Nintendo Switch 2

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some might not think about fine-tuning their console settings once it's plugged in — that's something for PC gamers, right? While HDR and resolution settings are the most impactful console adjustments you can make, especially for new games, the Nintendo Switch 2 has interesting audio settings to get the most out of your setup in handheld and docked modes. No one wants to miss subtle audio cues, crisp character dialogue, and the sound of Donkey Kong smashing up sandbox levels.

Nintendo has built in a few robust options into Switch 2 for multiple kinds of audio setups, which are hidden in the settings menu behind basic options that might not be immediately obvious. Clicking a few toggles is the only thing stopping you from getting the best sound from any speaker or headset in your living room or on the go. Take the following advice as a quick fix to improve immersion and get the best audio performance out of Nintendo's console, alongside some audio equipment to keep in mind for the best results. We understand that most people won't be picking Nintendo Switch 2 for competitive gaming, so high-quality audio to hear nearby players' footsteps isn't a priority, but it's well worth getting the sound immersion you have paid for.