5 Cool And Creative Ways To Use A Raspberry Pi

Nearly every version of the Raspberry Pi has some cool and creative projects that you can get real far down the rabbit hole with. From setting up your own modern dial-up ISP to hacking a retro console, there's far more than just five out there. There are quite a few versions of this nifty little device on the market right now, so be sure to check out every Raspberry Pi series to see which one you should buy if you don't have one already.

The Raspberry Pi is a roster of single board computers (SBCs) that was originally aimed at hobbyists, but is now very much embedded within the industrial and education sectors as well. Supporting various flavors of Linux, these low-powered computers can serve as the heart of tons of projects. It also helps that there's always some kind of support for them, with some operating systems even opting to create specific versions for the hardware.

With so many different projects out there, these are a handful that will not only be impressive to everyone you show them to, but also give you a fascinating drive down the educational path. Learning while tinkering will never feel as cool as when you get done following instructions and see the work you've gotten up and running.