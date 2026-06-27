This Smartwatch App Lets You Control Your Smart TV With Hand Gestures

Controlling your TV with just a wave of your hand might sound like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's actually a real feature already available on some mainstream smartwatches. In fact, it's one of the useful Samsung Galaxy Watch tricks you shouldn't overlook. With a Galaxy Watch 4 or later, you can control a Samsung Smart TV (2025 model or later) using the SmartThings app. The watch turns your hand into a cursor on the TV screen, which is controllable with hand gestures — waving your wrist moves the cursor, pinching your thumb and index finger selects an item, clenching your fist once goes back to the previous screen, and clenching your fist twice goes to the Home screen.

Google Pixel Watches also come with TV remote functionality for Google Home-compatible TVs. What you need is the Google Home app. Once it's set up, you can control media playback, volume, and navigation with the buttons on the screen. You can't, unfortunately, wave your hand to control the TV, but you can do a double pinch to play and pause the playback.

But what if your smartwatch doesn't have native remote control capabilities, or your TV doesn't support it? The good news is, you won't have to go shopping for a new watch or TV. There's a Wear OS app called WearMouse that allows you to control your smart TV via Bluetooth. Here's how it works.