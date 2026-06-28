The 5 Best Browser Extensions For YouTube You Didn't Know You Needed

Like many other chronically online folks, you're probably on YouTube at least once every day. Maybe you're researching the best accessories for your iPad. Or perhaps you just want to pass the time by watching mukbang videos. Either way, YouTube is now a part of your everyday routine. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you enjoy every second of it.

Sure, YouTube does come with some powerful features, but it doesn't have every single customization setting you need to enhance your viewing experience. There are no options to speed up a video beyond four times the original, remove the annoying Home page elements, or turn the content into something more cinematic. Thankfully, there are developers out there who have had the same thoughts, and they've created some impressive browser extensions for YouTube.

These extensions add advanced functionality to YouTube to make it behave more how you want it to. To get you started, here are five of the best YouTube browser extensions to install today.