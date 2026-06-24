4 OLED TVs With Deep Discounts During Amazon Prime Day 2026

If you're looking to buy the latest-generation OLED TV from Samsung, the company's 2026 model, the S90H, is selling for significantly below its list price as part of the Prime Day sale. The 65-inch TV has a list price of $2,698; however, you can get it for just $2,000 right now, with discounts on its other sizes as well. Notably, unlike its predecessor, the S90H uses a WOLED panel for most sizes rather than a QD-OLED panel. This change results in the TV having slightly lower brightness than the S90F in HDR; however, in SDR, the S90H is brighter. The 48-inch and 77-inch models rely on an RGB Tandem, which is considered superior to regular WOLED panels. Otherwise, all S90H variants largely share the same features.

One of the TV's highlights is its matte coating, which reduces glare and reflections, making it an excellent choice for bright rooms. The TV also has a fast 165Hz refresh rate, supports all common variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies, and works seamlessly with both Xbox Series X and PS5. Additionally, the TV has four HDMI ports and Wi-Fi 6E. However, like other Samsung TVs, it doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR. Experts have mostly good things to say about the TV, and the buyer sentiment is also positive, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon.