4 OLED TVs With Deep Discounts During Amazon Prime Day 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's 2026 Prime Day shopping event is live, and we are already seeing some excellent deals on wearables, robot vacuums, and audio products. Televisions, particularly OLED TVs, are not left out of this limited-time promotion, and popular models from both 2025 and 2026 are listed at deep discounts. OLED TVs are known for their superior picture quality, excellent viewing angles, and near-instant response times. Typically, OLED TVs are relatively expensive; however, Amazon's Prime Day offers a great opportunity to snag one at a discount. Similar discounts aren't likely to appear before the holiday shopping season.
Remember, the Prime Day sale started June 23 and continues through June 26. While many of the discounts, tagged as Prime Member Deals, during the sale are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, regular Amazon shoppers can also access some of the deals and promotions. If you don't find Amazon's discounts enticing, Best Buy is also running its own Tech Fest sale through June 28 with promotional pricing on various gadgets.
Samsung S90H
If you're looking to buy the latest-generation OLED TV from Samsung, the company's 2026 model, the S90H, is selling for significantly below its list price as part of the Prime Day sale. The 65-inch TV has a list price of $2,698; however, you can get it for just $2,000 right now, with discounts on its other sizes as well. Notably, unlike its predecessor, the S90H uses a WOLED panel for most sizes rather than a QD-OLED panel. This change results in the TV having slightly lower brightness than the S90F in HDR; however, in SDR, the S90H is brighter. The 48-inch and 77-inch models rely on an RGB Tandem, which is considered superior to regular WOLED panels. Otherwise, all S90H variants largely share the same features.
One of the TV's highlights is its matte coating, which reduces glare and reflections, making it an excellent choice for bright rooms. The TV also has a fast 165Hz refresh rate, supports all common variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies, and works seamlessly with both Xbox Series X and PS5. Additionally, the TV has four HDMI ports and Wi-Fi 6E. However, like other Samsung TVs, it doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR. Experts have mostly good things to say about the TV, and the buyer sentiment is also positive, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon.
LG C5
LG's C5 OLED TV is selling for its lowest price to date on Amazon as part of the Prime Day promotion. The C5 is a 2025 model and sits below the G-series in LG's lineup. You can grab the 65-inch model for $1,200, down from its typical price of $1,397 and even further from its list price of $2,699. Similarly, 55-inch and 77-inch models are also discounted. The LG C5 is widely reviewed to be an excellent OLED TV by the experts and has also received a solid average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon.
The TV comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it includes a Filmmaker Mode. It also features a 144Hz refresh-rate panel and supports both AMD's and Nvidia's VRR technologies, which gamers would appreciate. The LG C5 runs on the company's webOS platform, which offers access to all popular streaming services, cloud gaming services, Alexa voice assistant, and apps for media servers like Plex and Jellyfin. Moreover, there are four HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and ATSC1.0 for connecting a digital antenna.
Samsung S90F
If you would rather own a QD-OLED TV over a WOLED TV, Samsung's 2025 S90F, which is the predecessor to the previously mentioned S90H, is retailing at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Its 65-inch model carries a list price of $1,698; however, during the Prime Day sale, you can buy it for $1,198. Other sizes, including 42-inch and 83-inch models, have received similar promotional discounts. However, it's important to remember that 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch variants of the TV use a WOLED panel instead of QD-OLED. The S90F is the company's mid-range model and has garnered positive feedback from both experts and buyers. Amazon shoppers, on average, have rated it at 4.4 out of 5.
The S90F runs on the company's Tizen smart TV operating system, packs four HDMI ports, and supports a 144Hz refresh rate with all common VRR formats. Like other major smart TV platforms, Tizen has access to all major streaming services, cloud gaming platforms, and voice assistants. The one notable drawback of the S90F, and any Samsung TV, is the lack of support for Dolby Vision HDR. Samsung TVs rely on HDR10+, which is less common on streaming services and physical media. There is also no support for DTS audio formats.
LG B6
While there aren't any true budget OLED TVs, as the display technology itself is expensive, LG's B-series OLED TVs are considered relatively affordable. The LG B6, a 2026 model, has received its first notable discount during the Prime Day sale. The 65-inch model of the B6, which carries a list price of $2,000, is currently selling for $1,800. The B6 also comes in 77-inch and 83-inch sizes, which have also received $300-$500 discounts during the Amazon sale.
The B6 has a lot to like, from its higher brightness than its predecessors to its excellent gaming features. The TV also has a great picture quality and comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate, VRR support, Dolby Vision, and four HDMI ports. Moreover, you get Wi-Fi 5 for wireless connectivity and webOS for smart TV needs. The TV has received good reviews from experts. The only major downside some experts note is a green tint in the TV's picture. Plus, like most TVs, the B6's onboard speakers are nothing special.