12 MacBook Accessories Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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There are dozens of MacBook accessories you could have to simplify your life, but what you'll need depends on how you use your computer. Any accessory you buy should make working with your MacBook easier and more convenient lest you end up with clutter in your working space. Instead of wasting money on novelty gadgets, you'll want to opt for accessories that either fix specific problems or make your life more convenient — or, preferably, both — to boost your productivity. But you'll also want to do that without breaking the bank.

With that in mind, we've collected 12 useful MacBook accessories you can consider buying to upgrade your MacBook experience. To ensure you get the best bang for your buck, we chose products that cost less than $50 with average Amazon ratings of at least 4.2 stars, as well as favorable coverage on trusted outlets. These gadgets should cover you whether you own a MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro, or the unbeatably priced MacBook Neo.