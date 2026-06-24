Steam Machine Vs. PlayStation 5 Pro: Which Is Best For You?

The highly anticipated Steam Machine finally has a release date, and those interested in Valve's home console can sign up for a chance to purchase one before they start shipping on June 29. While the new hardware is a great way to play games from your Steam library without the need for a powerful and pricey gaming computer, its price point is considerably higher than anticipated due to the ongoing memory chip shortage driven by AI data centers.

The Steam Machine starts at over $1,000, making it even more expensive than the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony's mid-console generation refresh released in late 2024. At $899, the PS5 Pro is $150 less than the cheapest Steam Machine while offering 2TB of storage and a controller like Valve's expensive bundle. A 512GB Steam Machine without the Steam Controller will set you back $1,049, and a controller bundle costs $1,128. If you want 2TB, you're looking at between $1,349 and $1,428.

Still, it wouldn't be entirely fair to compare these gaming systems by price alone, considering that they are meant to fulfill different purposes. In fact, Valve sees the Steam Machine as "an extension of PC gaming" that provides another way to access your Steam library rather than a console. With that in mind, compare Valve and Sony's latest hardware so you can make an informed decision if you need to pick one over the other.