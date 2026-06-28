This Samsung Galaxy Feature Can Move Files In Seconds

These days, you won't go long without needing to transfer a photo, video, or document to someone else. Normally, your first instinct is to upload the file to a shared platform like Google Drive or Telegram, access that platform on the other device, then download the file from there. You might also think of using your Android phone's USB OTG functionality to transfer the files to a flash drive for sharing. These methods aren't only clunky, but also take more time than necessary.

If you're on a Samsung Galaxy phone, there's a built-in way to move files that you should absolutely be aware of: Quick Share. True to its name, Quick Share can share files to other devices within seconds. And since it's completely wireless and non-reliant on the internet (at least when sharing to nearby devices), it's more convenient to use, too. You can actually find Quick Share on other phones — it's essentially AirDrop for Android — but it comes with a couple of extra features on Samsung Galaxy devices. With a Galaxy phone, you can use Quick Share for sharing to distant receivers or adding protection to your shared files. Here's a breakdown of how these cool Samsung Galaxy features for Quick Share work.