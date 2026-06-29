Avoid Buying These Fire TV Stick Models If You Want To Sideload Apps

The Amazon Fire TV Stick lineup is one of the most popular streaming device families on the market. For many years, these budget-friendly gadgets were also some of the easiest streamers to sideload apps onto. Sideloading is simply the process of adding third-party software that isn't listed on an official app store, giving users more freedom in choosing the apps and services that make up their streaming entertainment. Unfortunately, the future isn't looking bright for Fire Stick-powered sideloading, as Amazon's new Vega OS was designed to prevent you from onboarding third-party software.

Amazon isn't exactly being transparent about which products use Vega OS either. So we're just going to tell you: Both the 2026 Fire TV Stick HD and 2026 Fire TV Stick 4K Select run Vega OS, making them the models to avoid if you're looking to sideload. All other Fire TV products (including the Fire TV Cube and smart TVs with Fire TV built in) still use Fire OS, which should continue to support sideloading for the foreseeable future. This is because Fire OS is technically just a modified version of Android, a platform known for giving users and developers freedom to install unofficially supported apps and tools.

Unlike Fire OS, Vega OS is based on Linux, which prevents those two newer Fire TV products we mentioned from being able to sideload. Right now, there are actually two versions of the Fire TV Stick HD on the market right now, and only the older model supports Fire OS. Thankfully, it's easy to differentiate between the two, as only the Wi-Fi 5 edition of the Stick HD runs Fire OS.