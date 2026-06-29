4 Of The Biggest Tech Industry Controversies Of 2026 (So Far)

There's no other way to put it: The tech industry is on fire. Between AI data centers hoovering up hardware and increasing prices to unacceptable levels, and the continuous news of layoffs, it's a bad time. Even happier bits of news, like the launch of the Steam Machine, have been mired in apathy as Valve was forced to increase the price to a baseline of $1,049 from a supposed $750.

As 2026 rolls on, it's only anticipated to get worse, and the looming threat of the AI bubble bursting threatens to be as bad as the 2008 or Dot Com crashes before it. It'd be nice to be at least a little funny about things, but outside of the Snapchat CEO wearing ridiculous glasses that crushed his ear, it's very difficult to find comedy in all this. Brain drain, lack of access, and further invasions of privacy are all on the cards.

Of course, there are always things that'll go unlisted, but so far, these are the biggest tech failures of 2026.