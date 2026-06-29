This Cool Samsung Galaxy Flip Phone Case Unlocks Exclusive Features

Finding a good phone case isn't always easy. With the seemingly endless amount of options available online, snagging something that matches your style can mean checking that the phone case has all the features you should be looking for. With its unique clamshell design, finding the right case for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be especially challenging, but Samsung has one available that adds a bit of exclusive fun for those wanting a cool case.

Available directly from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Flipsuit Case doesn't just offer protection; it also leverages the smartphone's FlexWindow to add a couple of features users might not traditionally expect from a phone case — including a mini pinball game, customization options, and LED effects. The case relies on specialized cards, known as Flipsuit Cards, to allow users to switch between different style options.

Some may argue that phone cases aren't needed anymore, but the Flipsuit Case does offer something novel for Flip 7 owners. However, be aware that the case is only compatible with the Z Flip 7 series — sorry, Flip 7 FE, Flip 6, and Flip 5 owners. The case itself may be slightly goofy, but it isn't short on style and options. For those wanting something novel for a device that's also rather unique, the case has more than a couple of features that may grab people's attention.