This Cool Samsung Galaxy Flip Phone Case Unlocks Exclusive Features
Finding a good phone case isn't always easy. With the seemingly endless amount of options available online, snagging something that matches your style can mean checking that the phone case has all the features you should be looking for. With its unique clamshell design, finding the right case for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be especially challenging, but Samsung has one available that adds a bit of exclusive fun for those wanting a cool case.
Available directly from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Flipsuit Case doesn't just offer protection; it also leverages the smartphone's FlexWindow to add a couple of features users might not traditionally expect from a phone case — including a mini pinball game, customization options, and LED effects. The case relies on specialized cards, known as Flipsuit Cards, to allow users to switch between different style options.
Some may argue that phone cases aren't needed anymore, but the Flipsuit Case does offer something novel for Flip 7 owners. However, be aware that the case is only compatible with the Z Flip 7 series — sorry, Flip 7 FE, Flip 6, and Flip 5 owners. The case itself may be slightly goofy, but it isn't short on style and options. For those wanting something novel for a device that's also rather unique, the case has more than a couple of features that may grab people's attention.
Flip your aesthetics on their head with this Samsung case
Available through the Samsung online store, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Flipsuit Case features an LED screen that activates for 3 to 10 seconds when users interact with their phone in a certain way. Users can also further customize the case with Flipsuit cards. Essentially, these interchangeable cards can be slipped into the translucent case to change the aesthetics of the phone's inner and outer screens. Users can get cards from a variety of brands, including Esther Bunny, Ilya Milstein, and Joguman.
Something clever about the case is that users can swipe up on a closed Z Fold to bring about a mini pinball game. It's really more of a novelty, as it doesn't provide a score (it does give you the date and time, however), but users also have the option to change the FlexWindow into a customizable photo frame instead. Users can switch between the two options within the Settings menu on their device or directly from the FlexWindow.
Though the included pinball game is more of a novelty than anything else, the customization options can make this rather appealing for those wanting a phone case that helps them stand out. Though the Z Flip 8 is likely getting a major design change, it's good odds that users won't be able to use the case with the next iteration. However, users may also want to consider whether the cost of the accessory is worth it for a couple of neat effects.