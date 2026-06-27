5 Best Movies To Watch After DC's Supergirl

Kal-El's (David Corenswet) cousin made her solo DCU debut in theaters, courtesy of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka "Supergirl." Carrying on the family name and embarking on a hero's journey on the other side of the universe, this marks the fourth time the Woman of Tomorrow has appeared on the big screen (still desperate to shake the curse of the 1984 version), and her latest adventure packs a very different punch from 2025's "Superman."

A trainwreck of a super cousin out for herself, she's forced to switch to hero mode when crossing the paths of Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), a young girl desperate to avenge the death of her family after they've been killed by the vicious space pirate, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). In no time at all, Kara finds herself on the hunt for Krem after he poisons the loveable CGI mutt, Krypto, sending Supergirl off on a mission to save her dog and dish out the required dose of justice along the way.

Regardless of what the critics have said, "Supergirl" has a lot going for it, and makes for a decent stepping up, up, and away point for Alcock's Kryptonian alter-ego. That being said, there are a bunch of other films you'll be itching to watch once the dust has settled.