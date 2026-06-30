How To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your Amazon Echo Dot

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Amazon's Echo Dot is a solid way to access the Alexa voice assistant while still having a small speaker for playing various kinds of audio — but users may not get the best sound straight out of the box. Since Echo Dots have been able to pair together for stereo sound since the third generation of devices (check your device for compatibility), users should be aware that Amazon has included a couple of options to help users get the best audio.

With an Echo Dot, users can control their audio settings, adjust how they hear notifications and alarms, and even tweak how Alexa notifies them that it's listening. Even for those who don't consider themselves audiophiles, these options can really change how you interact with a Dot, and some may even find that there are still older Echo devices worth buying in 2026.

We can show you the exact steps users need to make these changes, and most of these processes can be done either through the Alexa app or by asking the voice assistant directly. It's also worth remembering that there can be some terrible places to put an Amazon speaker, especially if audio is a primary concern. Nonetheless, check out these tips if you're looking for bigger sound from a small package.