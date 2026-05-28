5 Of The Worst Places To Put An Amazon Alexa Speaker

Launched in November 2014, Alexa is Amazon's cloud-based voice assistant, and it's similar to Google's Gemini in that it can help users complete a variety of tasks or gain information via smart home devices such as the Echo Dot. Though there may be a number of things you didn't know your Amazon Alexa can do, one thing you certainly should know is that there can be some terrible locations to keep an Amazon Alexa speaker.

It may seem innocent enough placing an Alexa speaker wherever you feel like, but certain areas are simply not a good idea. Some of these locations should be avoided to help preserve the longevity of your device, and certain spots can also bring about privacy risks or create interference with other devices in your space. Placing an Amazon Alexa speaker in these locations won't necessarily guarantee a catastrophe, but it's nonetheless best to avoid them to keep your device performing at its best. Naturally, we also know some other essential tips and tricks for your Alexa.

Though we're exploring places you shouldn't put an Alexa, that doesn't mean we don't think about where it should go. If you want to keep your Alexa safe, placing it on a shelf where you know it won't get knocked over can be a good start, or a corner in your living room can also be ideal. So long as you're making sure nothing is obstructing the device and it can be detected and heard, you'll likely be good to go if you avoid the following places.