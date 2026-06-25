This Consumer Reports Approved Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Is A Prime Day Steal

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Amazon Prime Day is underway until June 26, offering some great deals on OLED TVs and other tech. With prices for pretty much everything going up, the massive sale is the perfect time to get that new gadget or home upgrade you've been considering, such as a robot vacuum.

There are plenty of cheap robot vacuums worth buying, but for maximum utility, you'll want one that can also mop. A great choice is the Bissell FlexClean FurForce, currently on sale as part of Prime Day for $379.99, down 37% from its usual price of $599.99.

Your average robot vacuum is a great tool for scheduling cleanings and reaching spots that would be hard for a person to access, but they're only made to handle dry messes like dirt, dust, and crumbs. That's why a robot vacuum-mop combo is so useful, as it can handle things like spilled drinks or mud that gets tracked into the house on a rainy day.