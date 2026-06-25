This Consumer Reports Approved Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Is A Prime Day Steal
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Amazon Prime Day is underway until June 26, offering some great deals on OLED TVs and other tech. With prices for pretty much everything going up, the massive sale is the perfect time to get that new gadget or home upgrade you've been considering, such as a robot vacuum.
There are plenty of cheap robot vacuums worth buying, but for maximum utility, you'll want one that can also mop. A great choice is the Bissell FlexClean FurForce, currently on sale as part of Prime Day for $379.99, down 37% from its usual price of $599.99.
Your average robot vacuum is a great tool for scheduling cleanings and reaching spots that would be hard for a person to access, but they're only made to handle dry messes like dirt, dust, and crumbs. That's why a robot vacuum-mop combo is so useful, as it can handle things like spilled drinks or mud that gets tracked into the house on a rainy day.
Why the Bissell FlexClean FurForce is a great deal
While there are some robot vacuum brands to steer clear of, Bissell isn't one of them. In fact, the FlexClean FurForce was named one of the three best robot vacuum-mops by Consumer Reports, which called its vacuuming "among the best we've tested" and praised its ability to effectively clean hard floors and carpets alike.
As the name suggests, the Bissell FlexClean FurForce is designed to clean up pet hair, making it especially great for those who have animals that shed. The device can even vacuum and mop at the same time and boasts advanced navigation that allow it to sense objects and find the best path. It also self empties into the charging base, which you'll only need to clean out every eight weeks or so.
It's not just Consumer Reports recommending this robot vacuum-mop, either. The Bissell FlexClean FurForce has 4.4 stars on Amazon and glowing reviews praising it as easy to use and high quality. One even noted that, despite having rugs and various cords around, their device had never gotten stuck, a frequent problem with robot vacuums. The one downside is that the vacuum itself is loud, but if that's not a dealbreaker, consider taking advantage of this great Prime Day deal.