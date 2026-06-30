5 PC Rules The Internet Tricked Me Into Believing

They say bad habits are hard to break. And when it comes to trying to break bad computer habits learned over the years from the internet, this might never be more true. This is especially the case for those who have been in the digital trenches for decades. If you hear something enough times, eventually you'll just start believing it.

While I consider myself pretty aware of misinformation and have a skeptical nature, I've still found myself being tricked by the internet into believing a number of tech-related myths. Sure, I was tricked into believing many of the following because I was young and naive, but other times they came from experts in the field whom I relied on for their expertise.

While none of the myths I fell for at one time or another are overly damaging, they go to show that just because you hear something repeated a lot on the internet, that doesn't make it true. And in some cases, several of these PC rules were at one point legitimate and valid, only losing their importance as technology evolved, and unknowingly becoming relics of a time when PCs were very different.