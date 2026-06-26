5 Apple Products You Can Skip After The Price Hikes

Apple raised the prices of several of its products due to the memory crisis affecting the industry over the past couple of years. As manufacturers have been focusing on selling chips for companies making AI servers, customers have been plagued with a price increase in pretty much every tech product. Apple is one of the latest companies to raise prices, making several of its products a bad deal to update, not only because they got more expensive, but because some of them are waiting for a long-overdue overhaul. Among the products customers should skip after the price hikes are the Apple Vision Pro, the HomePod mini, and the Apple TV 4K.

Even though iPhones still cost the same in the U.S., Apple has increased the price in different markets, such as in Europe. According to an e-mail I received from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple will likely increase iPhone prices by 11% this year, as the company readies the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup and an all-new foldable iPhone.

IDC's Senior Director, Data & Analytics, Nabila Popal, says that the company made this announcement now to also psychologically prepare customers for even higher prices without impacting sales of new products. With several devices experiencing significant price increases, like the Mac Studio, and rumors suggesting new products could be just around the corner for release, these are some of the Apple products you should skip to save money, but also because they're simply not worth it anymore.