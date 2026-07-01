5 Keychain Cameras That Don't Trade Quality For Size
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Dedicated cameras like DSLRs and mirrorless cameras ask a lot of the user. For starters, they can get clunky, but they also demand a certain amount of skill to achieve quality results. Older point-and-shoot cameras are an alternative, though many may find modern smartphone cameras produce similar results in a more portable design. For a nice combination of portability, fun factor, and image quality, there is also the keychain camera. They don't often look like much, especially next to high-end camera equipment, but there are a number of keychain cameras on the market that are capable of turning out quality pictures.
Because of the rise of smartphone cameras, sensors and optics have gotten smaller and smaller. As that technology has developed over the years, keychain cameras have gotten better and better, too. These cameras are designed largely for fun and affordability, so they aren't exactly meant to compete with professional gear, or even some of the best phone cameras. But the technology has scaled down, and in addition to being affordable cameras that make photography more fun, they can come with capable hardware.
We have hands-on experience with several keychain cameras, and we've paired that with two decades of photography experience — as well as the hands-on experience of verified purchasers — to single out some keychain cameras that don't sacrifice quality for size. While these won't topple any big-name cameras on the market, they will certainly hold their own for those who have a little extra room in their pocket.
Kodak Charmera
There are a lot of ways to put your old cameras to use, and with the Charmera keychain camera, Kodak has taken that idea to heart by adopting the styling of some of its old cameras. The Kodak Charmera has a retro look and utilizes Kodak's iconic yellow and rainbow branding. The Charmera actually comes in a number of different colors, with each tapping into retro looks. The camera itself uses a 35-millimeter (mm), f.8 lens and a 4:3 CMOS sensor. It can take JPEG photos and capture HD video. The battery is rechargeable, with the camera featuring a USB-C port in order to connect to a power source.
Kodak positions one potential drawback of buying the Charmera as part of its fun factor. The camera comes in a blind box, meaning you can't see which design you're getting until you purchase it and open it up. You can buy the entire set of six to make sure you get every color, though it retails for $210. A single box Charmera is priced at $35, and it has received 95% favorable reviews from purchasers at Amazon. While the Charmera only has a resolution of 1.6 megapixels, several reviewers on Amazon have shared some of their Charmera photographs, and they're of good quality for outlets like social media and for sharing with friends and family.
Dienspeak Life S168
Similar to the Kodak Charmera, the Dienspeak Life S168 keychain camera leans heavily into retro styling. It also comes in a number of different designs, though here you're able to select which one you purchase. The S168 is priced at $40, and while keychain camera shoppers aren't likely in it for the specs, this has some of the best to be found in a keychain camera. That includes a one-inch sensor with a resolution of 2.0 megapixels and a lens with a 50 mm focal length, which offers more range than more common 35 mm lenses.
The S168 seems to be a keychain camera that people either love or hate. It's provided the expected image quality in our quick-snap, outdoor use of it, and 78% of customer reviews on Amazon give it 4-star or 5-star ratings. There's no middle ground there, with the remaining 22% of reviewers giving it a 1-star or 2-star rating. But as is the case with all keychain cameras, the S168 isn't exactly a major investment. It has a built-in ND (Neutral Density) filter that helps out on bright, sunny days, and it's about as easy to use as any camera you'll come across.
W & O Q16
The W & O Q16 is one of the smaller keychain cameras out there, making it perfect for those in search of ultimate portability. Keychain cameras don't take up much space in a general sense, but they do need to fit into a pocket, and the less bulk they come with, the more likely you'll be to keep one attached to your keychain. The Q16 utilizes a 1-4-inch sensor with a 1.0-megapixel resolution. It's able to shoot video in Full HD 1080p and includes a built-in microphone. It's capable of lasting more than 2.5 hours of use between charges and has a USB-C port for recharging.
The Q16 has some of the least impressive specs among these kinds of cameras. The 1.0-megapixel resolution isn't much to work with, and its optics utilize an f/3.2 lens, which doesn't offer much for low-light situations. But for those just looking to grab some moments throughout the day, the best specs aren't required. Purchasers at Amazon have a lot of great things to say about the Q16. In fact, it has a 4.7-star overall rating, and it's received zero 1-star or 2-star reviews. That means 100% of reviewers think of this keychain camera favorably, and 75% of them give it a 5-star rating.
Aries CharmSnap
The most affordable of worthwhile keychain cameras is the Aries CharmSnap. It's not as well reviewed by customers at Amazon as the other options we've picked out, but 82% of reviewers rate it favorably, and it still manages an overall rating of 3.8 stars. It comes in a wide variety of colors, with all but one of them priced at $25. A commemorative design that celebrates the 250th birthday of the United States is priced at $35. Like most keychain cameras on the market, the CharmSnap comes with a USB-C port to power up the rechargeable battery.
But unlike other keychain cameras on the market, Aries has included some unique hardware. This keychain camera utilizes a 130-degree wide-angle lens, which is similar to what you'll find in action cameras. It's a unique perspective that works well in the kinds of scenarios in which a keychain camera can come in handy, such as spontaneous group photos and landscapes while out in nature. The CharmSnap is also capable of shooting Full HD 1080p video, and the photos are taken in 2.0-megapixel resolution.
Aucaku PowerShot G10
The Aucaku PowerShot G10 offers one of the more unique designs among keychain cameras. It has a rotating lens that allows you to reverse it for deployment as a selfie camera. It also has some of the best software features, with 21 built-in filters that include both retro image styles and fun effects for kids to put to use. It can last more than two hours on a single charge and comes with a 16-gigabyte microSD card for storing photos and videos. Just like the W & O Q16 keychain camera, the PowerShot G10 utilizes a CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) camera, which was often the kind of sensor found in old 2000s digital cameras.
Available in three color options and priced at $34, the PowerShot G10 has received an overall customer rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars at Amazon. The majority lean toward looking at this keychain camera favorably, though 12% of reviews have given it just a 1-star rating. One reviewer notes that the G10 overheated, and another mentions difficulty keeping the microSD card in its slot. But overall, this is perhaps the most versatile keychain camera available. That may not be what every portable picture-taker is after, but its many features may be of interest to parents with kids who have expressed an interest in photography.
How we selected these keychain cameras
With years of photography experience behind us, as well as a love for cameras in general, we've bumped into a keychain camera or two. Most notable in our experience are the Kodak Charmera and the Life S168, with each providing good image quality for its size and price point. These cameras will never compete with DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, but in the age of social media and texting, they can be incredibly capable. Our goal here was to present some keychain cameras that hold up in that way, presenting either good image quality for the money or unique features that make them stand out, or both.
For the models we have yet to get our hands on, we turned to those who have. We relied heavily on Amazon customer reviews there, focusing on products that left overall favorable impressions with paying customers, then employing our knowledge of camera hardware and features to determine which were most worth passing along.