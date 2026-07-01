5 Keychain Cameras That Don't Trade Quality For Size

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Dedicated cameras like DSLRs and mirrorless cameras ask a lot of the user. For starters, they can get clunky, but they also demand a certain amount of skill to achieve quality results. Older point-and-shoot cameras are an alternative, though many may find modern smartphone cameras produce similar results in a more portable design. For a nice combination of portability, fun factor, and image quality, there is also the keychain camera. They don't often look like much, especially next to high-end camera equipment, but there are a number of keychain cameras on the market that are capable of turning out quality pictures.

Because of the rise of smartphone cameras, sensors and optics have gotten smaller and smaller. As that technology has developed over the years, keychain cameras have gotten better and better, too. These cameras are designed largely for fun and affordability, so they aren't exactly meant to compete with professional gear, or even some of the best phone cameras. But the technology has scaled down, and in addition to being affordable cameras that make photography more fun, they can come with capable hardware.

We have hands-on experience with several keychain cameras, and we've paired that with two decades of photography experience — as well as the hands-on experience of verified purchasers — to single out some keychain cameras that don't sacrifice quality for size. While these won't topple any big-name cameras on the market, they will certainly hold their own for those who have a little extra room in their pocket.