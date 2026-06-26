The 5 Best iOS Apps Of 2026 (So Far)

Apple's old slogan for the App Store is probably more accurate today than when the company first used it: "there's an app for that," with "that" representing any specific need an iPhone user might have. With a catalog of over 2 million applications, the iPhone can offer a rich computing experience, as developers keep coming up with new ideas each year.

Apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Google Maps, and Meta's WhatsApp may always be at the top of the App Store's most downloaded list because they provide solutions to our most important needs, including access to AI tools, navigation, and social interactions. But each year brings new iPhone apps that stand out, including games and useful new tools, with some of them going viral. 2026 is no different, and halfway through the year, we've identified five of the best iOS apps released in the past few months. The list may change, but it currently includes the following entries: DualShot Recorder, NYT Crossplay, Instants, XChat, and Lovable.

Put differently, the list includes apps that provide a key camera tool, a multiplayer word game, various social features, and advanced AI tools on the go. Some of these apps are available as free downloads, and some are free to use. For others, you'll have to pay a one-time fee or a subscription. Most of these apps will run on older iPhones that don't have to be updated to iOS 26 or iOS 27, but at least one of them will need iOS 26 or later installed on the device, as you'll see below.