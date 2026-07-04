12 Hidden iPhone Voice Memo Features You Should Start Using

Voice Memo, one of the free iPhone apps for productivity, is an excellent tool for creating audio recordings because it's extremely easy to use. Just launch the app and press the record button. However, it also has hidden features that make it even more powerful. In fact, once they master its capabilities, most people may not need to download or buy any other voice recorder app.

The Voice Memo app looks so simple on the surface, with features that you would expect from similar apps, like renaming, trimming, and organizing recordings. However, do you know it can also create transcripts, edit files, and improve their quality? It's not as feature-packed as paid audio editing software, but for a free app that's built into Apple's iOS, it definitely does more than expected.

To help you maximize the iPhone's Voice Memo, we've gathered a total of 12 hidden features that you may not know are available on the app. Some may prove to be more useful than others depending on the user, but all of these make it much more valuable than most people think.