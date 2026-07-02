4 Samsung Galaxy Modes And Routines That Users Love

Samsung Galaxy devices have an automation feature called Modes and Routines that can automatically toggle settings or open apps based on where you are, what you're doing, or what you're using the device for. It's up there as one of the coolest things you didn't know your Samsung phone could do.

Modes are toggleable configurations that greatly change how your phone behaves. For example, you might have a Sleep Mode that sets your phone to Do Not Disturb and restricts certain app usage to keep you from staying up all night doomscrolling. Routines are simple "if, then" statements you can set up to execute whenever your specified conditions are met. All of this can be found in the Settings menu of your Galaxy phone or tablet by tapping Modes and Routines.

It would be nearly impossible to count all the configurations you could have using this feature. If you can imagine an automation, you can probably make it work on your Galaxy device. So, start simple and try out these four modes and routines that users love. They might even inspire you to come up with your own automations that make daily life just a little bit easier.